Exclusive: Dietmar Hamann Interview | Jurgen Klopp's success, Luis Diaz & Quadruple Hopes

When Jurgen Klopp came over from the Bundesliga did you think he would do as well as he has done with Liverpool?

"No, I didn't expect him to achieve what he has done, I knew he was an exceptional manager before he walked into Liverpool, but I've seen many exceptional managers fail in the Premier League," said Hamman.

"It is a different game, it's a different country and different culture, but what I think helped him is that the people in the club at Borussia Dortmund is similar to Liverpool.

"It's a working-class city, people want to see the team work hard and graft and that's what Klopp has always demanded of his players.

"He's assembled a squad that is right up there in five years which I didn't think was possible.

"There's a lot of teams with more financial power than Liverpool, so it makes it even more impressive when you look at his success.

"If you look in relation to what other teams spend, the two Manchester clubs for example have spent a lot and one's a very good team and one's an average team.

"But even United have a net spend three or four times bigger than Liverpool's.

"It makes you realise even more how incredible a manager Jurgen Klopp is and the job that he's done at Liverpool."

How impressed have you been with Liverpool's newest signing, Luis Diaz?

"He's been brilliant," said Hamann.

"From my own experience and seeing other players, it takes you a while to adapt to the English game.

"That's because it's more physical, it's quicker and the referees aren't blowing the whistle as often as they do in other countries.

"He's been incredible so far, his performance in the Carabao Cup final was relentless before he came off before the penalty shootout.

"But he's slotted right in, his work rate off the ball, he's very direct with it and I think he's a player that every team needs and can do with."

Do you think Liverpool have a genuine shot of winning the quadruple this season?

"They've got a very good chance of doing that, I don't think there's too many teams that get to April with a genuine possibility of achieving it," said Hamann.

"Obviously, there's the game at the Etihad, which is huge for the Premier League title race, they've got a decent draw in the Champions League to go further.

"Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup is obviously a tough fixture, but they've got a good chance at that quadruple right now.

"The only question mark will be that injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, we'll have to see how quickly he comes back because he's a hugely important player.

"There's a possibility Liverpool could lose one or two games from now until the end of the season because it'll be very demanding and very testing on the players.

"Salah's coming back with some disappointment from missing out on the World Cup and losing in the African Cup of Nations, so it's interesting to see how he reacts.

"So, there's two or three obstacles for the team to overcome and then they've probably got to beat City two or three times to achieve that goal.

"Their record against City, especially at the Etihad, isn't the best, so they've got to do it the hard way.

"But at least they're still in with a chance come April and that just shows you the quality of this team."

