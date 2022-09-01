Exclusive: Didi Hamann Thinks It’s 'Worth Trying' Trent Alexander-Arnold in Midfield

There has been one thing that Jurgen Klopp has always been against when it comes to Trent Alexander-Arnold and that is playing him at right-back.

The German has built his entire system around the 23-year-old and playing the best right-back out of position doesn't seem to make sense to Klopp.

However, in recent weeks there have been calls to at least give it a try due to his constant lapses of concentration defensively which has led to goals.

Also, the fact that the Reds are very low on midfielders, means it would be the perfect time to at least try it out.

IMAGO / PA Images

Despite some fans hoping for it to happen, it seems very unlikely that Klopp will change his mind any time soon.

Speaking to LFC Transfer Room, on behalf of FreeSuperTips, former Reds midfielder Didi Hamann has said that Liverpool should try and play Trent in midfield.

"I think he used to play there in his youth, so for me, it's probably worth trying.

"Obviously, there's a lot of talk about his defensive abilities as a right-back, he wouldn't be defending one on one as much as a midfielder.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We all know his passing capabilities as well and he's got a brilliant strike on him from 20 or 25 yards out.

"It could give him the freedom of the pitch in that role, but I'm not sure Jurgen Klopp is totally convinced on the idea.

"He's obviously capable of stepping into that role with the attributes he has, so I think it could be something worth trying.

"Liverpool have other options at right-back such as Calvin Ramsay or Joe Gomez if they really wanted to experiment with Trent in midfield."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |