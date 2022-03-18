Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Exclusive: Divock Origi Has Been Offered to AC Milan but There Are No ‘Concrete’ Talks Currently

Talking to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, he has revealed exclusively to LFC Transfer Room that there are currently no concrete talks between AC Milan and Divock Origi.

Divock Origi's Liverpool contract is set to expire at the end of this season after spending eight years with the club.

The Belgian international has some very memorable moments with the Reds, most notably his participation in the Barcelona comeback and his Champions League final goal.

Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League

It will be sad to see Origi go but he is currently playing a bit-part role in the squad after the signing of Luis Diaz.

Origi has only played 14 games this season, with the majority of his starts coming in the cup competitions.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

With recent reports of a move to AC Milan being on the cards, we spoke to Belgian transfer specialist Sacha Tavolieri and he has confirmed that Origi has been offered to Milan.

Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, Sacha confirmed that Origi has been offered to AC Milan.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, at the moment there are no 'concrete talks' between Origi and the Italian club.

Sacha also confirmed that Origi would be open to moving to Milan for personal reasons as he loves the city and the fashion culture.

Also, Sacha stated that Liverpool are open to starting talks with Origi for a new contract but they can only offer him the same role in the team and the striker wants more game time, something that AC Milan can offer.

Finally, Tavolieri said that if Liverpool were to extend Origi's contract it would be Jurgen Klopp's decision but the German manager hasn't decided on what to do with his attack next season.

Sacha also ended our talk with him by stating; 'In my opinion, he will leave [Liverpool this summer.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Bayern Munich
Non LFC

Bayern Munich v FC Union Berlin: How to Watch/Live Stream | Bundesliga | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew8 minutes ago
Villa Park
Non LFC

Aston Villa v Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew38 minutes ago
Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final And Semi-Final Draw: Qualified Teams Include Barcelona And Rangers

By Damon Carr10 hours ago
Allan
Non LFC

Watch: Allan Sent Off For Everton Against Newcastle For Foul On Allan Saint-Maximin

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Everton Protester
Non LFC

Protester Ties Himself to Goalpost During Everton vs Newcastle United Game

By Callum Baker-Ellis11 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

England Squad Confirmed: Gareth Southgate Picks Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold And Jordan Henderson, Plus Two Huge Stars Miss Out

By Damon Carr11 hours ago
Anfield
News

Liverpool Draw Atletico Madrid In UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals While Manchester City Play Premier League Rival Chelsea In Simulated Champions League Draw

By Matt Thielen12 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Non LFC

Watch: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal Gives Barcelona Lead Against Galatasaray In Europa League

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago