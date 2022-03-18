Exclusive: Divock Origi Has Been Offered to AC Milan but There Are No ‘Concrete’ Talks Currently

Talking to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, he has revealed exclusively to LFC Transfer Room that there are currently no concrete talks between AC Milan and Divock Origi.

Divock Origi's Liverpool contract is set to expire at the end of this season after spending eight years with the club.

The Belgian international has some very memorable moments with the Reds, most notably his participation in the Barcelona comeback and his Champions League final goal.

It will be sad to see Origi go but he is currently playing a bit-part role in the squad after the signing of Luis Diaz.

Origi has only played 14 games this season, with the majority of his starts coming in the cup competitions.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

With recent reports of a move to AC Milan being on the cards, we spoke to Belgian transfer specialist Sacha Tavolieri and he has confirmed that Origi has been offered to Milan.

Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, Sacha confirmed that Origi has been offered to AC Milan.

However, at the moment there are no 'concrete talks' between Origi and the Italian club.

Sacha also confirmed that Origi would be open to moving to Milan for personal reasons as he loves the city and the fashion culture.

Also, Sacha stated that Liverpool are open to starting talks with Origi for a new contract but they can only offer him the same role in the team and the striker wants more game time, something that AC Milan can offer.

Finally, Tavolieri said that if Liverpool were to extend Origi's contract it would be Jurgen Klopp's decision but the German manager hasn't decided on what to do with his attack next season.

Sacha also ended our talk with him by stating; 'In my opinion, he will leave [Liverpool this summer.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok