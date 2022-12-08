Exclusive: Dietmar Hamann Speaks About Jurgen Klopp, FSG, New Ownership And Joelinton

LFCTR had the opportunity to question one of Liverpool’s Istanbul heroes, Dietmar Hamann. We asked the former German international about Jurgen Klopp, FSG and new ownership, and who he would sign next summer.

In an interview with Free Super Tips, Hamann answered several questions, which included three directly from us at LFCTR. Here are the three questions we gave and the answers from the pundit.

Who should Liverpool look to sign in the summer? In which areas do they need fresh legs to compete with Man City again?

“I think midfield is the area where improvement is needed. I don't think they've had a goalscoring midfielder for quite a long time now. They also need some greater physical presence there.

“A player like Joelinton. I know he hasn't scored much this year, but he's got strength, pace and he can finish. That's the area they need to add more.

“All other areas look fine to me. Replacing Mane was always going to be a tough job, but I think Nunez will come good. I can't see how he won't score goals with the pace and power that he has.

“Van Dijk has made a few mistakes, which he hasn't in recent years, but he's still an excellent player. Midfield is where the numbers are needed.”

Do you think fresh Liverpool ownership could give Liverpool a boost going forward and build on Jurgen Klopp’s legacy?

“Of course, there's always a risk when new owners take over. But there's also a chance to grow if they do decide to sell the club.

“If you look at the last few years since they bought the club, Klopp managed with a limited budget compared to other top clubs and was still incredibly competitive with the best.

“In the last 10 years, they have been exceptional for Liverpool as owners. They let the football people get on with things.

“Overall, I think it's hard to find better owners than what we have at the moment.”

Would you prefer Klopp as the manager of Liverpool or Germany right now?

“He has been in charge for six or seven years now. We know how stressful it is to manage a club of that size, with the pressure and media commitments. I think he has another three years on his contract.

“If the national team job comes up; assuming the new manager does well, that job might not come up again for a number of years.

“Germany probably needs him more than Liverpool."

“Germany probably needs him more than Liverpool at the moment, in a funny way. I believe Liverpool will have him for a few more years, probably for as long as he wants to stay there after everything he's done for them.

“They seem to be a bit more on track now after a shaky start to the season. The German national team issues look far deeper than anything they have had at Liverpool since he took over.”

