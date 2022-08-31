Exclusive: ‘Fantastic’ - Glen Johnson on Harvey Elliott at Liverpool

Harvey Elliott has had an absolutely amazing start to the Premier League season. Especially after last season when he fractured his ankle, which kept him out for the majority of the campaign.

The 19-year-old has basically cemented himself in Jurgen Klopp's starting 11 now and if he keeps up his current form then not many people are going to be able to challenge him for his spot.

Elliott was instrumental in the Reds' 9-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend and he capped off an amazing performance with a stunning goal.

IMAGO / Colorsport

There have even been calls from some fans for him to be given a chance to impress Gareth Southgate ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, some Liverpool supporters are hoping that he stays at home to keep him fully fit for the run-in after the competition ends.

IMAGO / Xinhua

In a recent interview with LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, former Liverpool player Glen Johnson has spoken about how impressive Elliott has been during the opening few Premier League games.

“Yeah, he's been great. To be fair, we've seen glimpses of it last season, so the ability never was really the question.

"It was just whether he could do it playing for Liverpool on a bigger stage. In terms of how he has started, I think he's been fantastic.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |