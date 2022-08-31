Skip to main content

Exclusive: ‘Fantastic’ - Glen Johnson on Harvey Elliott at Liverpool

Glen Johnson has praised Liverpool's Harvey Elliott for his amazing start to the Premier League season.

Harvey Elliott has had an absolutely amazing start to the Premier League season. Especially after last season when he fractured his ankle, which kept him out for the majority of the campaign.

The 19-year-old has basically cemented himself in Jurgen Klopp's starting 11 now and if he keeps up his current form then not many people are going to be able to challenge him for his spot.

Elliott was instrumental in the Reds' 9-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend and he capped off an amazing performance with a stunning goal.

Liverpool Harvey Elliott

There have even been calls from some fans for him to be given a chance to impress Gareth Southgate ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, some Liverpool supporters are hoping that he stays at home to keep him fully fit for the run-in after the competition ends.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Harvey Elliott

In a recent interview with LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, former Liverpool player Glen Johnson has spoken about how impressive Elliott has been during the opening few Premier League games.

Yeah, he's been great. To be fair, we've seen glimpses of it last season, so the ability never was really the question. 

"It was just whether he could do it playing for Liverpool on a bigger stage. In terms of how he has started, I think he's been fantastic.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Roberto Firmino Kevin De Bruyne
Quotes

'Like A Kevin De Bruyne' - High Praise From Pundit For Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'I Don’t Think His Time Is Up' - Glen Johnson on Jordan Henderson Being a Starter

By Charlie Webb
Leicester City Youri Tielemans
Transfers

'Arsenal Or Liverpool' - Pundit Makes Youri Tielemans Transfer Prediction

By Neil Andrew
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'He Could Do It' - Glen Johnson on Trent Alexander-Arnold Playing in Midfield

By Charlie Webb
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Liverpool vs Newcastle United | Premier League

By Matty Orme
Aston Villa Douglas Luiz
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Make £20m Bid For Aston Villa Midfielder Douglas Luiz

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'He Decided To Go To Another Club' | Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Transfers

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Inter Milan Nicolo Barella
Transfers

WATCH: Reported Liverpool Target Nicolo Barella Scores Stunning Volley

By Jim Nichol-Turner