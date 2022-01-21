Exclusive: 'I Wish Them All the Best' - Former Newcastle Star Geremi on the Magpies Avoiding Relegation

Former Newcastle player Geremi has given his thoughts on his ex-club avoiding relegation from the Premier League in an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room.

Despite Newcastle United being taken over by the richest football owners in the world, the Tyneside club are still one of the favourites to be relegated.

The clubs new owners have taken immediate action to try and prevent that happening with the signing of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

However, they are going to need more quality players this January if they want to avoid the drop.

Former Newcastle player Geremi has given his thoughts on if his former side can avoid relegation into the Championship and what it will mean if they do.

Your former club Newcastle have made some new signings. They are still in a relegation battle this season but do you think they can avoid relegation with their business in January?

"What I wish to them is to fight to try and stay in the Premiership because it will be easier for them to bring in big names. When you go down it's difficult to bring in them big names," said Geremi.

"For me I wish them all the best to stay. I think they still have time to bring in some more experienced players.

"What I always say is to fight against relegation you need experienced players.

"There is a possibility when you look at the table that they can stay up and with the budget that they have they need to invest.

"They have the finances [to bring in players] for that. The goal for Eddie [Howe] it to keep the club in the Premiership."

