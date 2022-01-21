Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Exclusive: 'I Wish Them All the Best' - Former Newcastle Star Geremi on the Magpies Avoiding Relegation

Former Newcastle player Geremi has given his thoughts on his ex-club avoiding relegation from the Premier League in an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room.

Despite Newcastle United being taken over by the richest football owners in the world, the Tyneside club are still one of the favourites to be relegated.

The clubs new owners have taken immediate action to try and prevent that happening with the signing of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

Amanda Staveley Eddie Howe Mehrdad Ghodoussi

However, they are going to need more quality players this January if they want to avoid the drop.

Former Newcastle player Geremi has given his thoughts on if his former side can avoid relegation into the Championship and what it will mean if they do.

Your former club Newcastle have made some new signings. They are still in a relegation battle this season but do you think they can avoid relegation with their business in January?

"What I wish to them is to fight to try and stay in the Premiership because it will be easier for them to bring in big names. When you go down it's difficult to bring in them big names," said Geremi.

Read More

"For me I wish them all the best to stay. I think they still have time to bring in some more experienced players.

"What I always say is to fight against relegation you need experienced players.

"There is a possibility when you look at the table that they can stay up and with the budget that they have they need to invest.

"They have the finances [to bring in players] for that. The goal for Eddie [Howe] it to keep the club in the Premiership."

This interview was facilitated via Freebets.com

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Amanda Staveley Eddie Howe Mehrdad Ghodoussi
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'I Wish Them All the Best' - Former Newcastle Star Geremi on the Magpies Avoiding Relegation

just now
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

'It Killed A Bit Of Joy Of The Moment' - Diogo Jota On Liverpool's Second Goal Against Arsenal

11 minutes ago
Adama Traore
Non LFC

Report: Liverpool Target Adama Traore Deal To Tottenham Done Pending Medical

20 minutes ago
Gavi
Transfers

'Would Be A Superb Signing' - Former Player On Liverpool Links To Barcelona Sensation Gavi

23 minutes ago
Joel Matip
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'I Think He Changed Some Things' - Cameroon Legend Geremi on Joel Matip for Liverpool This Season

30 minutes ago
Denis Zakaria
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Lead Race For Denis Zakaria Alongside Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United Move Unlikely

54 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'I Would Be Amazed' - Steve McManaman Gives Verdict On Liverpool's Roberto Firmino After Links To Barcelona Emerge

59 minutes ago
FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL-PALACE-SHEFFIELD-UTD-c0fb787e78f3e6b3fde2dfa3d2f46d4b-1
Articles

Crystal Palace to Donate Shirts From Liverpool Fixture to Croydon University Hospital

1 hour ago