Skip to main content

Exclusive: Glen Johnson on Erling Haaland & Darwin Nunez Comparisons

Glen Johnson has given his thoughts on Darwin Nunez being compared to Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

To say that Erling Haaland has had a good start to his Premier League career would be a huge understatement.

The Norwegian forward has scored 10 goals in his first six games, bagging two hat-tricks in that time.

He also won't be going to the World Cup this winter so a lot of people are speculating that he'll break Mohamed Salah's goal-scoring record. 

However, Haaland isn't the only big-money striker who joined the Premier League this summer.

Manchester City Erling Haaland

Darwin Nunez joined Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side from Benfica for an astonishing £67million.

After scoring on his debut for the Reds against Fulham, the Uruguayan proceeded to get sent off against Crystal Palace for headbutting Joachim Andersen.

Nunez was then banned for three games and in that time Haaland decided to seven goals.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Even though Nunez isn't expected to perform like Haaland, there have been comparisons between the two young strikers.

Darwin Nunez

Speaking to LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, Glen Johson was asked if Nunez will have a similar impact to Haaland this campaign.

Yeah, it's obviously going to be tough to match, thats for sure, but I certainly think he's going to hit the ground running.

Liverpool have done it a few times now in recent years, where they've signed a sort of player that could be, but might not be the top five players in the world at that point. 

"But they all seem to hit the ground running, they're all sort of similar characters and they all suit the way Liverpool play.

So I have no doubt that he will be fantastic and great going forward. But obviously to compare it to Haalands start is obviously tough for anybody.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester City

Virgil Van Djik Amadou Onana
Quotes

'They Are Fighting To Stay In The Top Four' - Pundit On Liverpool's Title Hopes

By Neil Andrew
Premier League Trophy
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Glen Johnson on the Premier League Title Race

By Charlie Webb
Liverpool Kit
News

Breaking: Liverpool Announce New Nike Third Kit

By Neil Andrew
Champions League Trophy
News

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 Fixtures & Results - 6th to 7th September

By Neil Andrew
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

Liverpool Will Be 'More Than Willing' to Offer Firmino New Deal Claims Pundit

By Matty Orme
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'Van Dijk Should Have Got a Straight Red' for Onana Challenge - Pundit

By Matty Orme
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Says Mohamed Salah Is Not Spending More Time On The Wing For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Graeme Souness Tries To Provoke Mohamed Salah With Liverpool Contract Criticism

By Neil Andrew