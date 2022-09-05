Exclusive: Glen Johnson on Erling Haaland & Darwin Nunez Comparisons

To say that Erling Haaland has had a good start to his Premier League career would be a huge understatement.

The Norwegian forward has scored 10 goals in his first six games, bagging two hat-tricks in that time.

He also won't be going to the World Cup this winter so a lot of people are speculating that he'll break Mohamed Salah's goal-scoring record.

However, Haaland isn't the only big-money striker who joined the Premier League this summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

Darwin Nunez joined Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side from Benfica for an astonishing £67million.

After scoring on his debut for the Reds against Fulham, the Uruguayan proceeded to get sent off against Crystal Palace for headbutting Joachim Andersen.

Nunez was then banned for three games and in that time Haaland decided to seven goals.

Even though Nunez isn't expected to perform like Haaland, there have been comparisons between the two young strikers.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, Glen Johson was asked if Nunez will have a similar impact to Haaland this campaign.

“Yeah, it's obviously going to be tough to match, that’s for sure, but I certainly think he's going to hit the ground running.

“Liverpool have done it a few times now in recent years, where they've signed a sort of player that could be, but might not be the top five players in the world at that point.

"But they all seem to hit the ground running, they're all sort of similar characters and they all suit the way Liverpool play.

“So I have no doubt that he will be fantastic and great going forward. But obviously to compare it to Haaland’s start is obviously tough for anybody.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |