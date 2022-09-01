Exclusive: Glen Johnson on if Liverpool Selling Sadio Mane Was a Mistake
Sadio Mane is a Liverpool legend and when there were reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munich, a lot of fans weren't too happy.
However, the Senegalese forward reportedly wanted a new challenge and with only one year left on his Liverpool contract, the Reds were fine to cash in on him.
From a Liverpool perspective, it was an easy decision, especially considering that they had just signed Luis Diaz the January before who will become Mane's long-term replacement.
Despite receiving close to £30million and signing Darwin Nunez, some fans weren't happy with the decision, claiming that the Reds were disrespectful to him, even though he wanted the move.
Glen Johnson on Sadio Mane Leaving Liverpool
In a recent interview with LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, Glen Johnson gave his thoughts on if selling Mane to Bayern Munich was a mistake.
“It would have been a mistake if he wanted to stay but I can only believe that it was some sort of mutual agreement because I can't imagine Liverpool would want to get rid of him because he was still creating at the time and they know he had plenty more in the tank.
“I can only imagine that he wanted different challenges. He came to Liverpool, won the Premier League, won the Champions League and maybe he felt like he needed a new challenge because I think that would be more accurate than Liverpool not wanting him.
"I also don't think anyone had any doubts that he’d go to Bundesliga and tear it up.”
