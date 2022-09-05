Exclusive: Glen Johnson on the Premier League Title Race

Ever since Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp joined the Premier League, it's pretty much been a two-horse race.

The two managers have created two of the best-ever Premier League sides, breaking record after record each season.

However, heading into this new campaign, a lot of people thought that other clubs would get a lot closer to the two powerhouses.

Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea have all massively improved their squads his summer and there have been suggestions that they will close to gap.

Even though it's early days, Arsenal and Spurs have shown that they mean business this season.

Despite this great start from a lot of teams, the league is a 38-game season and Liverpool and Man City fans know that anything can happen.

In a recent interview with LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, Glen Johnson was asked if the Premier League will be a two-horse race between Manchester City and Liverpool.

“No, I think there'll be a few more on the race. I think a few more will get involved. Arsenal surprised everybody.

IMAGO / PA Images

"No one would have thought that they would have this sort of start. They look great but I don't think they have got the characters to go the whole way and win the league.

“Man United started dreadfully but they showed that they can put performances in and win games and obviously play good football at the same time.

"So I think they're going to be on the way up and Tottenham and Chelsea as well.

“I don't think it's two horse race, I think Chelsea and Arsenal will be the biggest threats.”

