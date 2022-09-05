Exclusive: Glen Johnson Says Liverpool Winning the Quadruple Isn’t ‘Realistic’

Last season, Liverpool came agonisingly close to winning and historic quadruple. Which would be winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL.

Jurgen Klopp's side successfully won the two domestic cup competitions but unfortunately they didn't manage to win the two big tophies.

They got to the Champions League final against Real Madrid but lost 1-0 thanks to a goal from Vinicius Jr.

In the Premier League, the Reds finished on 92 points, one point behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

IMAGO / PA Images

If it wasn't for an unbelievable performance by Thibaut Courtois and Aston Villa letting a two goal lead slip in a matter of minutes then this side would've went down in history.

Despite not winning it, most people were happy that it was even a possibility and at the end of the day we won two trophies during the season.

With Liverpool being the only English team who have ever come that close to winning the quadruple, there have been suggestions that they could go for it again this season.

IMAGO / ANP

Speaking to LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, Glen Johnson was asked if Liverpool can replicate last season's quadruple run.

“It's super hard to replicate that. They have to be lucky with injuries and win games when they aren’t the best team.

“That is so hard and such a long season to replicate and like you said, everyone around Liverpool improved, so I don't think that's a realistic target, but football keeps surprising us.”

