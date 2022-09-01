Skip to main content

Exclusive: Glen Johnson Tells Liverpool Fans to 'Relax' Regarding FSG Criticism

Former Liverpool player Glen Johnson doesn't understand why fans are upset with FSG's spending.

With the transfer window about to slam shut, a lot of Liverpool fans are still calling on FSG to sign a midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his interest in adding to his squad, however, whether it's about the money or lack of available players, it's looking more and more unlikely that he'll get his wish.

Due to this, a lot of fans have been very critical of FSG's spending this summer, especially when you look at how much the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United have strengthened this window.

Jurgen Klopp John Henry Linda Pizzuti

However, in a recent interview with LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, Glen Johnson said that Liverpool are signing 'great' players still, even though they're forking out hundreds of millions like other Premier League sides.

I think spending is going overboard, to be honest. Like City, no one's got the spending power like them, and right now, no one wants to be spending money the way Man United are, they’re spending money in the wrong places.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool have spent a lot of money in recent years but what they do is they don't just go and get into an auction with whoever the best player is or the best name at the time.

John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp

They pick players that might be slightly under the radar, slightly less money that they know will fit their style of play and the charisma they've got in the dressing room.

So I think fans should just let Liverpool do what they do because the fans probably would have said no to signing [Diogo] Jota a few years ago, or a few would have said no to maybe [Luis] Diaz, and look at these guys now.

I think fans just need to relax a little bit, let Liverpool do what they do and they're going to sign great players.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Roberto Firmino Kevin De Bruyne
Quotes

'Like A Kevin De Bruyne' - High Praise From Pundit For Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

Match Report: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United | Fabio Carvalho Scores Very Late Winner

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Leicester City Youri Tielemans
Transfers

'Arsenal Or Liverpool' - Pundit Makes Youri Tielemans Transfer Prediction

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United

By Neil Andrew
Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United Match Highlights | Carvalho Injury Time Winner For Reds

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

Watch: Brilliant Fabio Carvalho Goal Gives Liverpool Win Against Newcastle

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Watch: Fantastic Goal By Roberto Firmino Equalises For Liverpool Against Newcastle

By Neil Andrew
Alexander Isak
Match Coverage

Watch: Alexander Isak Goal Gives Newcastle Lead Against Liverpool, Great Finish

By Neil Andrew