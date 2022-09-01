Exclusive: Glen Johnson Tells Liverpool Fans to 'Relax' Regarding FSG Criticism

With the transfer window about to slam shut, a lot of Liverpool fans are still calling on FSG to sign a midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his interest in adding to his squad, however, whether it's about the money or lack of available players, it's looking more and more unlikely that he'll get his wish.

Due to this, a lot of fans have been very critical of FSG's spending this summer, especially when you look at how much the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United have strengthened this window.

However, in a recent interview with LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, Glen Johnson said that Liverpool are signing 'great' players still, even though they're forking out hundreds of millions like other Premier League sides.

“I think spending is going overboard, to be honest. Like City, no one's got the spending power like them, and right now, no one wants to be spending money the way Man United are, they’re spending money in the wrong places.

“Liverpool have spent a lot of money in recent years but what they do is they don't just go and get into an auction with whoever the best player is or the best name at the time.

“They pick players that might be slightly under the radar, slightly less money that they know will fit their style of play and the charisma they've got in the dressing room.

“So I think fans should just let Liverpool do what they do because the fans probably would have said no to signing [Diogo] Jota a few years ago, or a few would have said no to maybe [Luis] Diaz, and look at these guys now.

“I think fans just need to relax a little bit, let Liverpool do what they do and they're going to sign great players.”

