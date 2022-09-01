Exclusive: Glen Johnson Thinks Andy Robertson 'Doesn't Look Himself' Amid Kostas Tsimikas Pressure

When Andy Robertson joined Liverpool in 2017 from Hull City, most people weren't expecting big things.

However, he has since gone on to become a key part of Jurgen Klopp's team, winning every trophy possible and becoming Scotland's captain.

Despite all this success, there have recently been calls for Kostas Tsimikas to be given a shot over the 28-year-old.

Robbo is still great but every time the Greek international plays, he always impresses and seems to offer a lot more than Robertson.

In an interview with LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, Glen Johnson thinks the opportunity is there for Tsimikas to displace Robertson as Liverpool's starting left-back.

“I don't think anyone's position is ever nailed on. I don't know if he's feeling something or not just feeling great mentally or whatever, I don't know what it is, but he doesn't look himself.

“These top teams and top clubs want two players in each position, for this reason. Whoever it is that’s starting knows they've got someone bearing down on their neck and that they have to perform and if you don't, players are coming in and they're getting assists and they're playing well and potentially getting man-of-match performances in 20 minutes.

"Then of course, your position is going to be under threat. But I think they're both two good players and it's a good problem for Klopp to have.

