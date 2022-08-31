Skip to main content

Exclusive: 'He Could Do It' - Glen Johnson on Trent Alexander-Arnold Playing in Midfield

Glen Johnson has shut down claims that Trent Alexander-Arnold should be moved into central midfield due to his defensive weaknesses.

The debate surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold's best position being in midfield has been going on for years.

Most recently, Gareth Southgate played the 23-year-old in the middle of the park for England, adding more fuel to the fire.

Jurgen Klopp was very vocal about this switch of position for Trent, claiming that Southgate got it wrong.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

"Why would you make the best right-back in the world a midfielder? I don't understand that really," Klopp said.

"As if the right-back position is not as important as the others. People who say that I struggle to understand how you could think that."

Despite the German insisting Trent is a right-back, some fans have proposed the idea of playing him in midfield due to the Reds' current issues in that position. 

In a recent interview with LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson was asked if Trent could eventually be moved into midfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

No, I think it's off the cards. Everyone always talks about attacking defenders playing in midfield but they're great at what they do from that position. Also, when you put them in midfield, you don't know if its going to work and, who's going to play right back?

So no I don't think that's an option at all. I just think Trent might need a little bit more confidence and realise how good he is and get back to what he's good at.

Of course he could do it for the odd game here and there but I don't think it would be a long term solution.”

