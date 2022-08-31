Skip to main content

Exclusive: 'I Don’t Think His Time Is Up' - Glen Johnson on Jordan Henderson Being a Starter

Glen Johnson thinks that Jordan Henderson should still be a starter for Liverpool despite the recent criticism.

Over the past few weeks, a lot of Liverpool fans have started to come to the realisation that Jordan Henderson's time as a starter is probably coming to an end.

Whilst the 32-year-old is still an unbelievable leader, his form on the pitch has noticeably declined as he has got older.

It's still not sure if Jurgen Klopp is delaying the inevitable or if he's being forced to start Henderson due to his recent injury crisis in midfield.

Jordan Henderson

Whatever the reason is, most supporters are not happy that he's still a regular starter this season.

Speaking to LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, Glen Johnson was asked if Henderson's time as a Liverpool starter was over.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's a tough one because all players have something different to deliver. Everyone knows that Hendo is not a [Kevin] De Bruyne, he's probably not a Harvey Elliott in terms of what he can do on the ball, but he gets the work rate going and everyone else around him is great because of the emphasis he puts on them.

Jordan Henderson Harvey Elliott

So you can't always look at these nice threading passes and the goals from midfield and all the pretty stuff that we all like to see. But he is a key player for Liverpool and he sets that benchmark for the way they go about the start of games.

So you've got to be careful what you wish for. Of course, we all want to watch flair players and players that can beat people and create chances and so on, but at the same time you can't have three of them. You can't have three of them in midfield.

I don't think his time is up starting, but it will certainly start to diminish because these young kids are coming through and they look the business.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Leicester City Youri Tielemans
Transfers

'Arsenal Or Liverpool' - Pundit Makes Youri Tielemans Transfer Prediction

By Neil Andrew
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'He Could Do It' - Glen Johnson on Trent Alexander-Arnold Playing in Midfield

By Charlie Webb
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Liverpool vs Newcastle United | Premier League

By Matty Orme
Aston Villa Douglas Luiz
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Make £20m Bid For Aston Villa Midfielder Douglas Luiz

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'He Decided To Go To Another Club' | Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Transfers

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Inter Milan Nicolo Barella
Transfers

WATCH: Reported Liverpool Target Nicolo Barella Scores Stunning Volley

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Newcastle United Allan Saint-Maximin
Match Coverage

Opponent Watch: A Look At Newcastle United's Last Match

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Anfield 96 Avenue
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United Team News | Players Could Return For Reds

By Neil Andrew