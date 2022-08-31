Exclusive: 'I Don’t Think His Time Is Up' - Glen Johnson on Jordan Henderson Being a Starter

Over the past few weeks, a lot of Liverpool fans have started to come to the realisation that Jordan Henderson's time as a starter is probably coming to an end.

Whilst the 32-year-old is still an unbelievable leader, his form on the pitch has noticeably declined as he has got older.

It's still not sure if Jurgen Klopp is delaying the inevitable or if he's being forced to start Henderson due to his recent injury crisis in midfield.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Whatever the reason is, most supporters are not happy that he's still a regular starter this season.

Speaking to LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, Glen Johnson was asked if Henderson's time as a Liverpool starter was over.

“It's a tough one because all players have something different to deliver. Everyone knows that Hendo is not a [Kevin] De Bruyne, he's probably not a Harvey Elliott in terms of what he can do on the ball, but he gets the work rate going and everyone else around him is great because of the emphasis he puts on them.

IMAGO / Xinhua

“So you can't always look at these nice threading passes and the goals from midfield and all the pretty stuff that we all like to see. But he is a key player for Liverpool and he sets that benchmark for the way they go about the start of games.

“So you've got to be careful what you wish for. Of course, we all want to watch flair players and players that can beat people and create chances and so on, but at the same time you can't have three of them. You can't have three of them in midfield.

“I don't think his time is up starting, but it will certainly start to diminish because these young kids are coming through and they look the business.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |