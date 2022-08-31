Skip to main content

Exclusive: 'I Understand the Frustration' - Didi Hamann on FSG’s Spending at Liverpool

Didi Hamann has said that Liverpool shouldn't just sign a player for the sake of it amid criticism of FSG.

Liverpool are currently in a very sticky situation surrounding signing a midfielder before the transfer deadline.

Most fans have accepted that the Reds won't sign anyone else this summer due to Jurgen Klopp saying the right players aren't available.

However, the need for a midfielder before the end of the window is clear for everyone to see, even Jurgen Klopp.

The German recently admitted that he was wrong about not signing a central midfielder this summer.

Jurgen Klopp

Unfortunately, there aren't many players available who are within Klopp's budget and who suit his play style.

Saying that though, the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Lucas Paqueta, Matheus Nunes and many others, are, or have been available to sign summer this window.

Due to this, fans have started to turn on FSG, Liverpool's owners, claiming that they aren't backing Klopp or the club.

In an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room, on behalf of FreeSuperTips, former Reds player Didi Hamann said that he understands the frustration about FSG among the fanbase.

John W Henry

"I think they do have a right to feel frustrated, but this can always be the case with supporters no matter who you support.

"You've got to say that the team over the past five years, yes Liverpool may not spend as much as the other teams, but they always stay competitive. I think that's a success in itself.

"We see with Newcastle right now; they aren't spending silly money on players they don't need.

"They're only spending money on players who they really want and that's what we've seen from Liverpool since Klopp walked through the door.

"Sometimes fans can get annoyed because their team isn't bringing in someone who could fill a problem area.

John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp

"But as the club and Klopp himself have said before, if it isn't the right fit then we won't sign someone.

"Liverpool won't sign players if they're desperate, they're patient with the transfer strategy and to be honest I think it's the right approach to take.

"You shouldn't just sign players for the sake of it.

"But I do understand the frustrations of the fans because there are areas that need improving, but the way Liverpool have handled these things in the past has been spot on, so you have to trust that they'll get it right again."

