Exclusive: 'I'd Have To Say ...' Glen Johnson Weighs Into Liverpool's Steven Gerrard and Chelsea's Frank Lampard Debate

In a recent interview with Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, Glen Johnson was asked about who he preferred as a player between the two ex-England midfielders.

IMAGO / Allstar

After a big hesitation to think through his answer, the former Liverpool and Chelsea right-back explained, "It's hard, you've got two top players who have rightly gone into management because they're both leaders. It's hard to pick but if you had a gun to my head, I'd have to say Stevie.

"That's no disrespect to Lamps at all - he's a good mate. They both are and they're both top players, and had the careers that they had that they deserved. So, you're saying one is 9.8 out of 10 and the other is 9.7. They're both amazing players and you can't pick between them."

Johnson played with Lampard during his four years at Chelsea and was also at the West Ham the same time he was, although they never played together at professional level.

