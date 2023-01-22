Exclusive Interview: Athletic's Abdul Rehman - The Positive Impact Of Having Muslim Players In The Premier League

The Premier League is home to some of the best players in world football from across the world. Players from different backgrounds, cultures, and religions come together for the sport they love, diversity being something that has grown massively over the years.

In this interview, I speak to the Athletic's Abdul Rehman about the incredible impact Muslim players have had on representing Islam, the next generation of footballers, and them being excellent role models for society.

Damon: The Premier League hosts some of the best players in the world. Footballers from across the globe I believe have had the biggest influence in it becoming the greatest league in football.

As well as the talents these players bring with them, they bring themselves as people. The diversity of the Premier League and this country as a whole is something I am proud of. How would sum up the impact of overseas players in the league?

Abdul: I think overseas players have shaped English football to a large extent. When you think of Premier League legends a lot of the best are foreign - Henry, Salah, Cantona, etc. I do also love how they bring their own culture to the league too. It's why, in my opinion, the PL is the best league in the world.

I couldn’t agree more. Forgetting they as players on the pitch, as people off the pitch is where they show their real selves. For me, as a Liverpool fan, the way Mohamed Salah and before, Sadio Mane acted off the pitch gives me a sense of pride. They have been incredible role models for the Islamic community, would you agree?

Yes! Both have been fine examples, especially Sadio Mane. Over the years stories are coming out of how much he helps his community and gives to the poor etc. The way they both so proudly show their religion by prostrating after scoring is huge for Muslims.

It may seem like a small gesture but it's showing that Muslims can also be 'normal' people in every industry. The bad publicity Islam has gotten since 9/11 has been profound and it happen at a time when I was in secondary school so the stigma was there and I was too shy/unconfident to tell people I was Muslim due to that, was seen as a negative.

Now, Muslim kids growing up can identify with them and be more confident in who they are without feeling ashamed or expecting to get villainized. Hopefully, their actions on and off the pitch have changed the perception of Islam and Muslims and bought a more positive light to the religion. This will bring more unity amongst all long term.

When you get a lot of mainstream media and news outlets pushing narratives onto the Islamic community, it is essential that the religion do have two amazing role models in a position to inspire the next generation. How important of a role do they play?

For kids growing up, watching and playing football does a lot. It may not be so noticeable outside the Muslim community but inside, it really does. And it fills us with a sense of pride seeing British kids with Salah and Mane etc on the back of their shirts up and down the country.

I think it's also helped Muslim parents push their kids more into football. Growing up Asian/Arab kids never really got a chance at playing football at a high level because typically Asian/Arab parents push hard towards education - becoming a doctor, lawyer, etc. The old-school generation thought footie was a waste of time.

Now with the third and fourth-generation Muslims, it's totally different, and Muslim players playing at a high level are paving the way.

Being a footballer is one thing but being a genuinely good person is what I admire the most. Both players, as well as other Muslim footballers, have shown kindness and humbleness in life.

Building schools and hospitals to cleaning up in a mosque. This for me, shines such a positive like on Islam, knowing that they have been brought up with those values. Do you think the media do enough to highlight this?

That's a good question. They can perhaps do more as when it's something negative it gets the headlines. It's how media works though - bad stories get more clicks and people aren't as interested in the positive stories.

I do feel they should shine more of a light on their good work as not only will it inspire the younger generation but it will go a long way to building relations between the Muslim community and others. They can be role models to all kids, not just Muslims.

Things need to change. You’re right, these players inspire kids from all backgrounds and will inspire positive relations between different communities. The media and just searching for clicks and continuing narratives regarding the Islamic community. How do you think that things can change? Do they need challenging more often? Do journalists themselves need to change?

Yes, I think journalists need to take more responsibility and at the same time be challenged for their click bait articles. Otherwise, nothing will change. I think if this is done in all aspects it would force journalists to be more prudent and careful in what stories they publish no matter the topic.

Going back to the positive impact of having these footballers representing the Islamic community in the Premier League, which is regarded as the best in the sport. The next generation, how much does this heighten the aspirations of the next Mohamed Salah, the next Sadio Mane, amongst Muslim children?

Hugely in my opinion. They see someone just like them who prays, goes to the mosque, fasts, etc, and isn't restricted by being a Premier League footballer.

They've shown you can make it to the top by being a practicing Muslim and you don't have to sacrifice on that. This will also encourage the parents who will have much more confidence in their child perusing a career in football.

This is what football is all about. The dreams you have as a child. The more positive role models we have in this sport, whether Muslim or not, their impact on children across the world is huge.

They are their heroes. It’s good to be the best on the pitch, but being the best off the pitch is the most important. Let’s hope we see more people like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the future in football.

I’m sure, as a Muslim, you are proud of players that represent your religion in such a positive way. I am also certain that, as a human being, you are proud of players like that who are in those roles to inspire the next generation, not just as footballers, but as people.

One hundred percent mate.

