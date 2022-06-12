Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Exclusive Interview: Marcus Benito - El Chiringuito TV | Champions League Final Coverage

Following shocking scenes in Paris two week ago, LFCTR spoke to journalist Marcos Benito from Spanish news company El Chiringuito, who was on the front line of coverage for the Champions League final. Marcos shared with us what he and his team experienced and witnessed outside the Stade de France that night. 

To what was essentially a football match where families and supporters travelled across to watch their heroes play, instead it turned into a dangerous place to be. Supporters were attacked, shut out and they were targeted by local gangs. How did you feel on the night seeing this happen?

For the situation that occurred, first thing is the police didn't do a good job. They needed to do better to stop this happening. 

Secondly, there were a few fans without a ticket which added to situation. Thirdly, local vandals wanted to ruin the Champions League final. All these three things mixed, was like a bomb. There was extreme violence from the local gangs and tear gas sprayed by the French police, which hit children and families. 

Liverpool fans

Regarding the tickets, the British press are stating that there were 40,000 fake tickets. Did you see any yourself?

Thousands of fake tickets, that was the reason the gates were closed. Local fans wanted to jump the wall. First I saw Liverpool fans jump, but this was for a clear reason. The gates weren't opening and all the fans were getting crushed. There were no security helping.

This comes down to organisation between UEFA and the French authorities.

There were three security areas around the stadium, but the most important thing why the tragedy occurred is because there were no security. One hour after the match, within 300 metres of the stadium, there were many waiting to go in the stadium, it weas crazy.

Like you say, it happened again after the match. There were videos of tear gas being thrown way after the match. Marcus and his team were able to capture exactly what happened to those fans. 

Some of the older Liverpool fans will remember the Hillsborough disaster and it would of brought unfortunately brought memories back from that. You couldn't imagine the trauma of going through it again.

Back in 1989, you wouldn't have got the coverage we could get these days. With thw work you and your team did and with phones and social media, there is nowhere to hide for the French authorities because the proof is there. The excuse given was Liverpool fans were late to the game, what are your thoughts on that?

It is important that as a journalist we need to be there and show these kind of situations. We need to record everything that happened, even if it is dangerous. I am grateful to you and all the fans that thank me for the work me and my team did.

We spoke with a Liverpool fan that remembered the Hillsborough tragedy and for me, this was so hard to listen to. He compared what was happening to what he had experienced. We saw people on the floor, unconscious and medical service intervening. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

We saw a little boy with tear gas in his face, he couldn't breath. A lot of injuries in the legs because if you ran, you fell down and people would walk over you. 

Liverpool fans

UEFA didn't choose the right place for this final, the security are not good enough. It is one of the biggest countries in Europe, Paris is one of the most tourist attracting cities, but they have a very big problem with this.

This was the reality. Thousands of local vandals. It doesn't matter what nationality they are, we see this. France and Paris have a very big problem with this. 

There are a small minority of people in every country that are like this. They took advantage of the vulnerable. Like you said there were families were being crushed and they saw an opportunity.

Regarding the match itself, Paris found out about hosting this final two months before the event. Two months is a short period to get organised for such a huge event like that. UEFA need to think about who can provide a safer event within a time period next time.

The thing that has angered the Liverpool fans the most is the French authorities putting the balme onto them. The screen inside the stadium said the delay was down to a late arrival of fans. Were the fans on time? Were they there a couple of hours before?

France need to have the right security in place, even though it was two months. It is one of the most powerful countries in the world. In Madrid, when Liverpool came, there were no problems like this. In two months, you can do a better job.

Tom Werner, Liverpool's co-owner has demanded an apology from the French minister and for an investigation to take place. There are a lot of questions to be answered by UEFA. There are a lot of questions to be answered by the authorities. 

What can UEFA do next? Will Paris be allowed to host another final like this?

If I was a Liverpool fan, I would be having doubts. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Journalist Says Aston Villa And West Ham Ideal Clubs For Liverpool Midfielder

By Joe Dixon2 minutes ago
minamino
Transfers

Wolves Favourites To Sign Liverpool Forward

By Joe Dixon33 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
News

Report: Robbie Fowler On Liverpool Bound Striker Darwin Nunez

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah
News

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Has His Wish Granted As Premier League Formalises Five Substitutions Rule

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Arsene Wenger Usain Bolt
Match Coverage

Soccer Aid 2022: When & Where To Watch (TV) / Live Stream - Former Liverpool Player Jamie Carragher Joins Liam Payne, Usain Bolt, Cafu, Damian Lewis, Chelcee Grimes & Others Raising Money For UNICEF

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Rumoured Liverpool Target Christopher Nkunku To Be Offered New Contract By RB Leipzig

By Rowan Lee6 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Confirmed: Darwin Nunez Medical Ahead Of His Move To Liverpool From Benfica

By Damon Carr6 hours ago
Calvin Ramsey
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Reach An Agreement To Sign Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsey, Making It Two Deals In Two Days After Darwin Nunez

By Damon Carr7 hours ago