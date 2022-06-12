Exclusive Interview: Marcus Benito - El Chiringuito TV | Champions League Final Coverage

Following shocking scenes in Paris two week ago, LFCTR spoke to journalist Marcos Benito from Spanish news company El Chiringuito, who was on the front line of coverage for the Champions League final. Marcos shared with us what he and his team experienced and witnessed outside the Stade de France that night.

To what was essentially a football match where families and supporters travelled across to watch their heroes play, instead it turned into a dangerous place to be. Supporters were attacked, shut out and they were targeted by local gangs. How did you feel on the night seeing this happen?

For the situation that occurred, first thing is the police didn't do a good job. They needed to do better to stop this happening.

Secondly, there were a few fans without a ticket which added to situation. Thirdly, local vandals wanted to ruin the Champions League final. All these three things mixed, was like a bomb. There was extreme violence from the local gangs and tear gas sprayed by the French police, which hit children and families.

Regarding the tickets, the British press are stating that there were 40,000 fake tickets. Did you see any yourself?

Thousands of fake tickets, that was the reason the gates were closed. Local fans wanted to jump the wall. First I saw Liverpool fans jump, but this was for a clear reason. The gates weren't opening and all the fans were getting crushed. There were no security helping.

This comes down to organisation between UEFA and the French authorities.

There were three security areas around the stadium, but the most important thing why the tragedy occurred is because there were no security. One hour after the match, within 300 metres of the stadium, there were many waiting to go in the stadium, it weas crazy.

Like you say, it happened again after the match. There were videos of tear gas being thrown way after the match. Marcus and his team were able to capture exactly what happened to those fans.

Some of the older Liverpool fans will remember the Hillsborough disaster and it would of brought unfortunately brought memories back from that. You couldn't imagine the trauma of going through it again.

Back in 1989, you wouldn't have got the coverage we could get these days. With thw work you and your team did and with phones and social media, there is nowhere to hide for the French authorities because the proof is there. The excuse given was Liverpool fans were late to the game, what are your thoughts on that?

It is important that as a journalist we need to be there and show these kind of situations. We need to record everything that happened, even if it is dangerous. I am grateful to you and all the fans that thank me for the work me and my team did.

We spoke with a Liverpool fan that remembered the Hillsborough tragedy and for me, this was so hard to listen to. He compared what was happening to what he had experienced. We saw people on the floor, unconscious and medical service intervening.

We saw a little boy with tear gas in his face, he couldn't breath. A lot of injuries in the legs because if you ran, you fell down and people would walk over you.

UEFA didn't choose the right place for this final, the security are not good enough. It is one of the biggest countries in Europe, Paris is one of the most tourist attracting cities, but they have a very big problem with this.

This was the reality. Thousands of local vandals. It doesn't matter what nationality they are, we see this. France and Paris have a very big problem with this.

There are a small minority of people in every country that are like this. They took advantage of the vulnerable. Like you said there were families were being crushed and they saw an opportunity.

Regarding the match itself, Paris found out about hosting this final two months before the event. Two months is a short period to get organised for such a huge event like that. UEFA need to think about who can provide a safer event within a time period next time.

The thing that has angered the Liverpool fans the most is the French authorities putting the balme onto them. The screen inside the stadium said the delay was down to a late arrival of fans. Were the fans on time? Were they there a couple of hours before?

France need to have the right security in place, even though it was two months. It is one of the most powerful countries in the world. In Madrid, when Liverpool came, there were no problems like this. In two months, you can do a better job.

Tom Werner, Liverpool's co-owner has demanded an apology from the French minister and for an investigation to take place. There are a lot of questions to be answered by UEFA. There are a lot of questions to be answered by the authorities.

What can UEFA do next? Will Paris be allowed to host another final like this?

If I was a Liverpool fan, I would be having doubts.

