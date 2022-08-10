Exclusive | ‘It’s Guaranteed’ - Louis Saha on if Anyone Can Challenge Manchester City & Liverpool to the Premier League Title

Louis Saha has said that he would be surprised if any other club can challenge Liverpool and Manchester City this season.

For the last five years, Liverpool and Manchester City have been in a league of their own.

On multiple occasions, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's sides have been 20 plus points ahead of the nearest competitors when it comes to the Premier League.

However, during this summer transfer window, a few clubs have heavily invested in their squads to potentially close the gap.

Antonio Conte's Tottenham side have spent close to £100million, bringing in six players.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have also been doing some decent business, spending £120million, signing the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieria.

With Chelsea having new owners this summer, they've splashed the cash around, spending £170million, with that number expected to double by the time the window ends.

Due to all these big deals being completed, a lot of people think that the Premier League title race will be a lot closer this season.

LFC Transfer Room, on behalf of ThePuntersPage, asked Louis Saha if any other teams will challenge Manchester City or Liverpool heading into the new campaign.

"I would be surprised if anyone comes close to those two," Saha said.

"As we've seen anything can happen, Chelsea are still a very strong side.

"Arsenal have done a lot of business in the transfer market, Spurs look strong, so anything can happen.

"It's very early to say it's a definite no and we will see by December how things start to take shape.

IMAGO / PA Images

"But at this moment if anyone can say another team will compete for definite then I would say it's a lie.

"I think it's guaranteed Liverpool and Manchester City will be at the top and like I said I would be surprised if anyone challenged.

"You never know what could happen, but I don't think it's going to happen this season."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |