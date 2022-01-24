Skip to main content
Exclusive: 'Luis Suarez Comes Close to Steven Gerrard' - Jose Enrique on the Best Player He’s Played With at Liverpool

Today, we have an exclusive interview with former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique and he takes us through the best player he's ever played with at Anfield.

Liverpool have had some great players over the past decade. Luis Suarez, Mohamed Salah, Steven Gerrard and many more.

During his time with the Reds, Jose Enrique has played with a fair few of them and today in an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room, he gives us his opinion on who the best was.

You've played with some amazing Liverpool players, from Steven Gerrard to Luis Suarez, who was your favourite player you've played with and why?

"Obviously, you would always say Stevie G [Steven Gerrard] for the experience to play with Stevie and the legend that he is at the club," said Enrique.

"But, Luis Suarez definitely comes very close to Stevie G. I think Luis Saurez is the best player I've played with."

"If you ask me who was I happier to play with, it would probably be Stevie G, because he's Stevie G, what he means for Liverpool and I obviously support Liverpool and I've played there."

"I have a [good] relationship with Stevie, I see him on and off the field as well, he was incredible."

"The best player I've played with, and I always will say this, I still haven't seen any other Liverpool player in a Liverpool shirt like this, even if [Mohamed] Salah is incredible at the moment, it's Luis Suarez, definitely Luis."

This interview was facilitated via Freebets.com

