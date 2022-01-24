Exclusive: 'It Was Beautiful' - Jose Enrique On His Best Liverpool Goal

Jose Enrique has told us in an exclusive interview what his favourite Liverpool goal was.

There are not many goals to choose from when you're talking about Liverpool's former left-back Jose Enrique.

The Spanish full-back wasn't known for his goalscoring prowess but he did score a couple of goals during his five-year spell at Liverpool.

His debut goal came was against Wigan in a Premier League match but his most memorable goal was against Swansea.

After some amazing link-up play with Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge, Jose slotted the ball in for a great team goal.

In our exclusive interview with the Spaniard, he told us what his favourite goal was and why.

Out of the two goals you scored for Liverpool, what was your favourite and why?

"There are not many options as you said. Obviously the one from the set play. I made the throw-in, that was the best goal," said Enrique.

"I did the throw-in, the set-up play between all of us, it was beautiful. Between [Daniel] Sturridge, [Luis] Suarez and myself. We did that very good play between us. So definitely that one.

