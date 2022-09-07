Exclusive: Jose Enrique on ‘Difficult’ Champions League Fixture vs Napoli

After a disappointing result against Everton on the weekend, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his side can get all three points in their opening Champions League group stage game.

However, it will be difficult as Napoli are having a great season. They're currently second in Serie A and they are yet to lose a game.

Despite that, the Reds should be confident as the Italian side are a familiar opponent and they boast a good record against them.

Speaking to LFC Transfer Room, on behalf of FreeSuperTips, Jose Enrique was asked if the Reds can bounce back against Napoli in the Champions League.

"Of course they can bounce back, but for me, with Liverpool it isn't just about the fixtures and the results.

"It's about how they're performing and I think it looks like a bit of a lack of intensity and desire that this team has been doing for many years under Klopp.

"That's the reality and that's what we're not quite seeing at the minute which can be worrying.

"All teams can have a bad start, it's just one of those things that can happen, but it's about how a team is playing and that's the worrying thing for me.

"I believe they can beat anybody in the world so they can go and get a result in Napoli.

"In any other moment I would be very confident in Liverpool getting the points, but against Napoli it will be difficult.

"Thiago is just coming back from injury, Henderson is injured so it'll be interesting to see who plays, it would probably be Milner who comes in.

"Playing away in Napoli is a very difficult place to go, but let's see. I'm not 100% positive, but I believe Liverpool will go and get the three points."

