Exclusive: Jose Enrique on if Liverpool Can Refind Their Form in the Champions League

Even though we're only six games into the Premier League season, Liverpool haven't looked like their usual self.

Despite this shaky start, the Reds are only six points behind Arsenal, who currently sit at the top of the league.

However, even if Liverpool don't do well in the Premier League, they can always rely on the Champions League, a competition that has treated them well in the past.

Fans are also hoping that a trip away to Napoli will help them in their quest to find some decent form for the season ahead.

In an interview with LFC Transfer Room, on behalf of FreeSuperTips, Jose Enrique was asked if a change of competitions will help Liverpool refind their form.

"I think if you're confident then you just keep going no matter what the game is or what competition you're playing in.

"I don't think players even have time to think about it when you see how many games they have between now and the World Cup.

"It's a crazy amount of games, but obviously the Champions League is a huge competition.

"If Liverpool decide to go for it, then when you get to the later stages teams will know they have to come to Anfield which will play a big part.

"We've seen it's possible to win the Champions League even if you aren't performing well in the Premier League.

"Liverpool will always be a threat in the Champions League, but to be honest I think players just think game by game.

"Klopp for sure will think that and they'll be thinking they just need to win the game to bring back some momentum as soon as possible."

