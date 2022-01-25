Exclusive: 'Steven Gerrard Was the First One That Believed in Henderson' - Jose Enrique on Jordan Henderson Becoming Liverpool Captain

In an exclusive interview, Jose Enrique has talked about when Jordan Henderson first joined Liverpool from Sunderland.

It's safe to say that when Jordan Henderson arrived from Sunderland in 2011, he was not predicted to be the person who lead Liverpool to a Champions League and Premier League title.

However, a decade down the line, that's exactly what he has done and he'll rightfully go down as one of Liverpool's best ever captains.

One player who was there when he signed for Liverpool was former Reds left-back Jose Enrique.

In an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room, Enrique talks about Henderson's relationship with Steven Gerrard and if he thought the former Sunderland player would become as influential as he has.

Did you know what type of player and how instrumental Jordan Henderson would be when he signed for Liverpool?

"From the first day? No, definitely not. I didn't know him, I knew he played for Sunderland but I didn't know his style of play," said Enrique.

"When he arrived at the club he was criticised by many Liverpool fans because they put a lot of pressure on him in my opinion because they were looking at, 'is he the replacement of Stevie G. Stevie G is Stevie G and you're Jordan Henderson', they're two different players.

"They both have achieved so much with the club. Everyone has their own name and they have to make their own history with the club.

"I think he had a lot of pressure but he managed well and I loved it because Stevie G knew as soon as he saw him. Stevie G was the first one that believed in Hendo, that he was going to become this [player] and support him.

"Obviously, when Stevie G saw him, we started to see Hendo more, from the first day he stayed after training, he was one of the first to arrive for the training sessions.

"You could see with hard work that it was going to pay off and it did and it's very well deserved because on the field I see a lot of Stevie G in terms of personality-wise, but they are two completely different types of players.

"I love that Stevie knew Hendo was the right person to become the new captain of the club and he wasn't wrong."

