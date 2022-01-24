Exclusive: 'Definitely an Attacker' - Jose Enrique on Who Liverpool Need to Sign Next

In an exclusive interview, Jose Enrique has said who Liverpool should sign next.

Liverpool have been linked with a lot of players over the past six months. West Ham's Jarrod Bowen and Leeds United's Raphinha just to name a few.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

In today's exclusive interview, former Red Jose Enrique has said who Liverpool should be looking to sign next.

Who do you think Liverpool should sign next? Should they be investing in January or is waiting until summer fine? Also, what type of player should Liverpool be looking at?

"Definitely an attacker, definitely an attacker, it could be anyone. I've mentioned names before, I love [Alexander] Isak from Real Sociedad, Raphinha from Leeds as well. These kinds of players," said Enrique.

"To be honest, with the way Liverpool spend now, £60/£70million players is all very good, but they don't go to the £100million mark.

"I understand that Liverpool is not the type of club like Manchester City or Chelsea that will spend this kind of money on a player.

"But spending £60/£70million on a player, I believe they can. Isak, Raphinha, these kinds of players. More Isak because he's more versatile.

"We need more than the starting 11, we need to improve the squad in my opinion.

"I'll say this too, I've mentioned many players in the world, midfielders can improve as well because Gini has left and you don't have one to replace him.

"Right-back, Trent, you could have another substitute, like Tsimikas but on the right.

"There are many places that we can improve, but you ask me for one, definitely will be an attacker."

This interview was facilitated via Freebets.com

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook