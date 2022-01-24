Exclusive: 'In My Opinion...' - Jose Enrique Gives Verdict on Who Was Better for Liverpool Luis Suarez or Mohamed Salah

Jose Enrique has given his view on who was better for Liverpool, Luis Suarez or Mohamed Salah in an exclusive interview.

It will be a debate for a long time, who was better, Luis Suarez or Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has achieved so much for Liverpool and is an unbelievable footballer.

Whereas Luis Suarez nearly carried Liverpool to a title all on his own and gave fans some of the best football they've ever seen.

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has given his view on the debate in an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room.

You played with Luis Suarez and have watched Mohamed Salah avidly, how have both of them impacted Liverpool and who do you think is the best?

"Who is the best for me?" said Enrique. "I'll say Luis because I played with him, I don't see [Mohamed] Salah in training daily.

"I think Luis was in a worse team, it happens to Salah sometimes in this team that he is the one to carry the team but Luis Suarez, he would carry the whole team on his own.

"I didn't play with Salah, so I can't tell you this because I am someone that looks what they do in training and all of that.

"You can see Salah is the same as well, you can see he's a very very professional guy.

"I believe it would be a 50/50 definitely because I didn't with play Salah, I wanted to go more with Suarez because I played with him.

"In terms of how they impact the club, you're talking about the best number nine in the world, in my opinion, that's why Barcelona signed him.

"Obviously, you're talking about the best player in the world right now, in my opinion, is Mohamed salah

"The kind of impact that these players have, I'm sure that players are feeling the same [about Salah] when I played with Luis.

"When you go to the game and you see Salah in front of you, you talk to him before the game and you say 'wow, today we definitely have a chance to win with this guy playing for us'. You know you're going to score because he's gonna score.

"It's that feeling of you already having confidence, not in a bad way, in a way that you are very confident and say 'ok let's go for it' because I know if we have a chance or two, this guy will put them in, that's the feeling of having these type of players."

