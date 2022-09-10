Exclusive: Jose Enrique Verdict On Van Dijk Red Card Decision In Merseyside Derby

One of the major talking points after the goalless Merseyside derby a week ago was the second-half tackle from Virgil van Dijk on Amadou Onana.

The Dutchman prevented Everton's new signing from breaking clear, catching him on the ankle with a nasty-looking challenge for which he was awarded a yellow card by referee Anthony Taylor.

Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique had little doubt about what the correct decision would have been when he spoke to LFC Transfer Room on behalf of FreeSuperTips.

"People think because I played for and support Liverpool that I won't be honest with my opinions. For me, you have to check the VAR and all of the angles and for me it's clear it was a red card.

"He's higher than the ankle and there was a chance he may have broken the leg of the Everton player. So, if I'm honest, I think it was a red card.

"From the angle that we saw it looks like he's just above the foot, but when you see every single angle on VAR, it looks like a red card to me."

IMAGO / PA Images

LFCTR Verdict

Had the 31-year-old been sent off, there would not have been too many complaints from Liverpool fans. He may have been saved however by the lack of excessive force and that it looked like he caught Onana on the ankle and not the shin.

