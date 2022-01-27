Exclusive: Jurgen Klopp 'Closes The Door' On Divock Origi Leaving Liverpool

LFC Transfer Room can exclusively reveal that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has closed the door on any and all Divock Origi transfers away from the club this month.

Divock Origi has been a name that is surrounded by loads of differing opinions.

Many Liverpool supporters love him for his moments of brilliance in some of the biggest games while others loath his existence for not living up to his potential.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Because of this, whenever a transfer rumour comes about that involves Origi, it always sparks a conversation.

However, after speaking to Belgian football specialist Sacha Tavolieri, LFC Transfer Room can exclusively reveal that transfer talk surrounding the Belgian striker is coming to an end once and for all.

After receiving interest from Serie A side Atalanta, Jurgen Klopp has closed the door on any and all transfers involving Divock Origi.

Divock Origi IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Age: 26 Club: Liverpool Position: Striker Appearances this season: 10 Goals this season: 5 Assists this season: 2 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2022 Market value: £10.80million

On top of the recent interest from Atalanta, Origi was also made a transfer priority by Turkish side Fenerbahçe.

In an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed that the Turkish side made Origi a "massive" contract offer.

Origi was open to the transfer move but nothing has materialized since the news broke.

Now, with more clarity on the situation, it can be inferred that Jurgen Klopp stepped in and put a stop to any transfer between Origi and Fenerbahçe.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Unfortunately for Origi, this means that his transfer request will not be granted. The striker notoriously requested a deadline day transfer but did not receive an offer that he deemed suitable to accept.

With the news that Origi will not be leaving the club, this puts any January transfer move for FC Porto man Luis Diaz into question.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in the coming weeks, Jurgen Klopp may not require a new attacker and choose to wait until the summer window.

With the transfer window coming to a close, Divock Origi will absolutely be a Liverpool player on February 1st.