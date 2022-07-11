Skip to main content

Exclusive: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Hails 'World Class' Attack Despite Sadio Mane Departure

After six successful years at Anfield, Liverpool fan favourite Sadio Mane departed Merseyside for Germany, joining Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich. Despite such a huge loss, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson still believes in the 'World Class' attack.

Following a pre-season training session in Thailand, Jordan Henderson spoke exclusively to LFC Transfer Room's Ta Lao.

Henderson commented on the sale of Sadio Mane, saying " I think obviously Sadio would be a big miss for anybody, he's a world class player so it's sad to see him leave but we wish him all the best." 

Despite this, the skipper is full of praise for the frontline, " For us, I think you look at the forward line and it's still very very strong, we have brought new players in but we also had players who performed last season as well and world class players."

It's not just new signings who 'Hendo' is excited about, he also touched upon how good it is to have Roberto Firmino back to full fitness. Adding " Bobby coming back is a big bonus for us he was injured for the large part of last season so he's another big bonus."

The number '14' also provided his thoughts on how new lad Darwin Nunez is fitting in, saying "He's settling in really well, I mean don't get us wrong it's his first proper session today really so he's still quite new to the group

This group has shown its easy to settle in quickly, he can speak to a few of the lads who can speak his language as well."

With Liverpool kicking off their pre-season tomorrow with their fixture against Manchester United, captain Jordan Henderson retains full confidence in Liverpool's new look front line.

