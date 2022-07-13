Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Hails Darwin Nunez As 'Proper Number 9'

Liverpool had their first pre-season test of the 2022/23 campaign this past Tuesday in Thailand, of which they lost 4-0 to Manchester United. Despite the defeat, manager Jurgen Klopp provided his thoughts on the outings of new additions, including Darwin Nunez.

Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room's Ta Lao in the post match press conference, Klopp answered to whether Nunez will be played in the centre forward role in the upcoming season after doing so in the friendly.

Firstly, Klopp said "He is a number 9 who can play on the wing as well. We will see where he will play but you could see immediately the boys were searching

He offered the runs and the boys wanted to pass the ball there so that for sure is one of his strengths. He was dangerous so we will see, but I think his profile is a proper number 9"

Darwin Nunez saw just under 30 minutes worth of action in Liverpool' pre-season opener, as Klopp as his team look to give everyone minutes and game time to sharpen up.

Sadio Mane played the second half of last campaign as a central forward, but with his exit and Darwin's arrival, it's understood Nunez will take the role as a centre forward and fill in out wide when needed. The Opposite to Mane's duties in 2022 for the Reds.

Liverpool next take on Premier League outfit Crystal Palace this Friday in Singapore, as LFC hope to get back to winning ways.

