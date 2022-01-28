Exclusive: Liverpool To Announce The Signing Of Luis Diaz Today

Exclusive: Liverpool Set To Officially Announce Signing Of Luis Diaz Today
After weeks of speculation in the January transfer window, Liverpool are finally signing a new player.
Luis Diaz from FC Porto is set to join Liverpool FC in a transfer move that will see the Merseyside club pay the Portuguese side £37.5m fee + £12.5m in potential add ons.
Luis Diaz
Age: 25
Club: FC Porto
Position: Left Midfield/Winger
Appearances this season: 28
Goals this season: 16
Assists this season: 6
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024
Market value: £36.00million
If Diaz turns out to be a success, £50m will turn out to be a bargain.
Now, all eyes are on Liverpool as supporters wait for an announcement.
According to sources close to LFC Transfer Room, Liverpool will officially announce the signing of Luis Diaz today.
This announcement will be made pending a medical as the player has yet to undergo the procedure.
Currently, Diaz is on national duty with his home country of Colombia.
Because of this, Liverpool have sent a medical team to Diaz instead of the other way around with the deal very dependent on time with the January transfer window ticking away.
The medical is set to be taken this weekend and is already scheduled but the announcement will take place before this happens.
Make sure you check LFC Transfer Room for updates on the transfer of Luis Diaz as well as the potential exits of Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.
