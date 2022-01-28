Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Exclusive: Liverpool Set To Officially Announce Signing Of Luis Diaz Today

According to sources close to LFC Transfer Room, Liverpool FC will announce that they have reached a deal pending a medical for FC Porto player Luis Diaz.

After weeks of speculation in the January transfer window, Liverpool are finally signing a new player.

Luis Diaz from FC Porto is set to join Liverpool FC in a transfer move that will see the Merseyside club pay the Portuguese side £37.5m fee + £12.5m in potential add ons.

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz

Age: 25

Club: FC Porto

Position: Left Midfield/Winger

Appearances this season: 28

Goals this season: 16

Assists this season: 6

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024

Market value: £36.00million

If Diaz turns out to be a success, £50m will turn out to be a bargain.

Now, all eyes are on Liverpool as supporters wait for an announcement. 

According to sources close to LFC Transfer Room, Liverpool will officially announce the signing of Luis Diaz today.

This announcement will be made pending a medical as the player has yet to undergo the procedure.

Currently, Diaz is on national duty with his home country of Colombia.

Read More

Because of this, Liverpool have sent a medical team to Diaz instead of the other way around with the deal very dependent on time with the January transfer window ticking away.

The medical is set to be taken this weekend and is already scheduled but the announcement will take place before this happens.

Make sure you check LFC Transfer Room for updates on the transfer of Luis Diaz as well as the potential exits of Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Luis Diaz
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Liverpool To Announce The Signing Of Luis Diaz Today

just now
Fabinho
Opinions

Liverpool And The Art Of A Last Minute Transfer

18 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Roberto Firmino
Articles

What Could the Signing of Porto’s Luis Diaz Mean for Liverpool Pair Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino?

29 minutes ago
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi A 'Serious Option' To Replace Atalanta's Duvan Zapata If Player Moves To Newcastle

1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Luis Diaz 'Turned Down Better Offers' To Join Liverpool

1 hour ago
Anfield Kop Liverpool
Transfers

Transfer News: 'Player Of The Year' Departs Liverpool On Loan Until End Of The Season

2 hours ago
Rhys Williams Nat Phillips Alisson
Transfers

Report: Sheffield United Monitor Liverpool Defensive Duo Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams

2 hours ago
Alisson
News

Watch: Liverpool Keeper Alisson Becker Shown Two Red Cards In Crazy Brazil Clash With Ecuador

2 hours ago