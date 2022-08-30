Skip to main content

Exclusive: 'Main Threat' - Glen Johnson on Luis Diaz’s Impact at Liverpool

Glen Johnson has said that there aren't many Premier League players who have hit the ground running as fast as Liverpool's Luis Diaz.

When Luis Diaz joined Liverpool in January, the Colombian was on fire instantly, becoming a fan favourite within weeks.

However, there was always one criticism regarding his game play, mainly that he didn't score many goals.

Fortunately though, this season, Diaz is Liverpool's top goalscorer, scoring three goals in his opening four games for the Reds.

Luis Diaz Fabio Carvalho

He doesn't look like slowing down anytime soon too. The 25-year-old looks full of confidence and ready to take the Premier League by storm once again.

It's not just Liverpool fans who have been impressed with him either. A lot of pundits and former players have been full of praise for the Colombian international.

In a recent interview with LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, former Reds player Glen Johnson has said that Diaz is Liverpool's 'main threat' at the moment.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

I think he's amazing. There's not many people, I don't care who they are, that can hit the ground running in the Premier League the way he has.

Luis Diaz

It looks like he's been here for ten years and you just don't see that. I can't remember someone doing that as quickly as he's done it.

With Liverpool losing [Sadio] Mane, I think he needs to step up, but I don't think he can do any more [than he already has] at the moment.

He was great last season since the minute he arrived and he's now the top goal scorer [for Liverpool] so far. Yes, it's early, but he looks to be their main threat at the moment.”

Read More Chelsea Stories

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp Scott Parker
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Criticizes Bournemouth Board After Scott Parker Sacking | Press Conference

By Damon Carr
Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

'I'm Not Afraid' - Benfica Manager On Enzo Fernández Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Road Stand
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United | Team News | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Scoreboard Anfield 9-0 Bournemouth
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Shocked By Bournemouth Result | Press Conference | Liverpool v Newcastle United

By Damon Carr
Sepp van den Berg
Transfers

BREAKING: Liverpool Defender Sepp van den Berg Secures Loan Move

By Neil Andrew
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
News

OFFICIAL: Defender Signs New Contract At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Eddie Howe Jurgen Klopp
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'Stamp Their Authority' - Glen Johnson on Liverpool vs Newcastle United

By Charlie Webb
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Frustrated Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Midfield Pursuit | Press Conference | Liverpool v Newcastle

By Damon Carr