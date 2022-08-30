Exclusive: 'Main Threat' - Glen Johnson on Luis Diaz’s Impact at Liverpool

When Luis Diaz joined Liverpool in January, the Colombian was on fire instantly, becoming a fan favourite within weeks.

However, there was always one criticism regarding his game play, mainly that he didn't score many goals.

Fortunately though, this season, Diaz is Liverpool's top goalscorer, scoring three goals in his opening four games for the Reds.

He doesn't look like slowing down anytime soon too. The 25-year-old looks full of confidence and ready to take the Premier League by storm once again.

It's not just Liverpool fans who have been impressed with him either. A lot of pundits and former players have been full of praise for the Colombian international.

In a recent interview with LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, former Reds player Glen Johnson has said that Diaz is Liverpool's 'main threat' at the moment.

“I think he's amazing. There's not many people, I don't care who they are, that can hit the ground running in the Premier League the way he has.

“It looks like he's been here for ten years and you just don't see that. I can't remember someone doing that as quickly as he's done it.

“With Liverpool losing [Sadio] Mane, I think he needs to step up, but I don't think he can do any more [than he already has] at the moment.

“He was great last season since the minute he arrived and he's now the top goal scorer [for Liverpool] so far. Yes, it's early, but he looks to be their main threat at the moment.”

