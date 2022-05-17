Skip to main content
Exclusive: Monaco Star Aurélien Tchouameni Is A Priority For Liverpool

LFCTR can exclusively reveal that Aurélien Tchouameni is high up on Liverpool's scouting list and is a priority to sign this summer. The French superstar does prefer a move to the Premier League, with Anfield being the likely destination. 

Liverpool will be looking to freshen up their midfield department this summer transfer window, as they begin to rebuild an ageing squad. 

Aurelien Tchouameni

With the addition of Luis Diaz in January and the likely incomings of both Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay, the plan for Jurgen Klopp will be to create his new set of superstars.

One of them may well be Monaco's French starlet Aurélien Tchouameni. The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and Real Madrid. However, reports suggest that he would prefer a move to the Premier League.

Aurelien Tchouameni

The likelihood of the youngster becoming Anfield's next big star is becoming more of a reality.

In an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri stated "Aurélien is one of the biggest priorities of the scouting staff of Liverpool".

This comes after the news that Liverpool are looking to make their move for the Frenchman, as Real Madrid can not afford the price tag. 

Would the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni be a sign of Jurgen Klopp changing his 4-3-3 formation?

