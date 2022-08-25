Exclusive: Nigel Reo-Coker Thinks Sadio Mane Will Be a ‘Big Miss’ for Liverpool

Former Aston Villa player Nigel Reo-Coker has given his thoughts on how Sadio Mane's departure will affect Liverpool this season.

This summer, Liverpool sold Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich for a reported fee of £28million.

The Senegalese forward had been at Anfield since 2016 and helped the Reds win every major competition.

However, Mane expressed his desire to leave Liverpool this summer in search of a new challenge.

He has found that in Germany with Munich and currently, he's the top goal scorer in the Bundesliga.

The Reds didn't replace Mane this window but most people assumed that Luis Diaz was brought in to be his long-term replacement six months earlier.

Despite Diaz being highly rated, a lot of people have expressed their concern about how Liverpool will replace his goals this season.

Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, on behalf of OLBG, Nigel Reo-Coker told us that Liverpool will miss Mane more than they expected.

"I was one of the people that believed when Sadio Mane it would affect Liverpool, I said at the time that Liverpool will miss Sadio Mane big time.

"I fully agree with how undervalued he was and when you try to explain to people sometimes it's hard to get your point across.

"When you've played the game, you can see players who bring a different element to a team.

"He was a quiet personality, but he showed his quality with the way he played.

"He had a bit of arrogance about him and that bit of edge in his play, his link-up with Salah and Firmino was fantastic and for me, he will be a big miss for Liverpool.

"1000%, I said it when he left that it was a big mistake from Liverpool and he's already flying for Bayern Munich.

"He's fitted in perfectly there at Bayern Munich and currently Liverpool are struggling without him.

"The game against Manchester United the front three were non-existent and they didn't really look like a threat.

"Yes, it finished 2-1, but when you watch that game and reflect on it, Liverpool were poor defensively and poor going forward.

"Sadio Mane will prove to be a big miss for Liverpool as the season goes on."

