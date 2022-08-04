Exclusive: Nigel Winterburn Gives His Verdict On Erling Haaland vs Darwin Nunez

Former Arsenal player, Nigel Winterburn, has given his thoughts on Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

After many seasons without an out-and-out striker, Jurgen Klopp finally decided to sign one in Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan had an amazing season with Benfica and the Reds chose to splash £67million to secure the 23-year-olds signature.

Liverpool's main rivals, Manchester City, also spent big this summer and signed one of the hottest prospects in world football, Erling Haaland.

Both players have big futures ahead of them but a question that is already being asked by supporters is who will do better for their respective clubs.

If recent form is anything to go by then Nunez definitely outperformed Haaland in the Community Shield.

However, the Community Shield is a friendly and some people aren't getting too excited about the Uruguayan's performance in it.

Speaking to LFC Transfer Room, on behalf of FreeSuperTips, Nigel Winterburn thinks that both players won't have any issues scoring goals.

"They've both got huge reputations going into their new clubs and it'll be interesting to see how both teams adapt.

"Particularly with Manchester City, it'll be interesting to see if they change slightly with Haaland.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

"He's a beast of player, he looks like such a strong and powerful guy, and you felt at times last season that they needed someone in the box.

"Their rotation between the forward players was sensational, but with him in the team it's going to be different.

"I think it might take a little bit of time for the team to settle into this way, but I don't believe for one second that Haaland will struggle to score goals.

"Nunez looks a livewire and again Liverpool will create a lot of chances for him, so again I don't see him having any issues scoring goals.

"If they both stay fit, then they'll both score a lot of goals for their clubs.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"To me they're both exciting prospects for the clubs that they've joined, and it helps that they've already joined the two best clubs in the league and in the world at the moment.

"You would think it's only going to enhance them.

"You can't judge based off the Community Shield who's going to be the better buy than the other.

"Let's see, if they're still here in two or three seasons, who has the better numbers in terms of goals, then you can make a judgement.

"But my gut feeling is both will have a lot of success with the clubs they've joined, and both will score a lot of goals from the chances their teams create."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |