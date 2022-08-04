Skip to main content

Exclusive: Nigel Winterburn Gives His Verdict On Erling Haaland vs Darwin Nunez

Former Arsenal player, Nigel Winterburn, has given his thoughts on Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

After many seasons without an out-and-out striker, Jurgen Klopp finally decided to sign one in Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan had an amazing season with Benfica and the Reds chose to splash £67million to secure the 23-year-olds signature.

Liverpool's main rivals, Manchester City, also spent big this summer and signed one of the hottest prospects in world football, Erling Haaland.

Both players have big futures ahead of them but a question that is already being asked by supporters is who will do better for their respective clubs.

Erling Haaland
Darwin Nunez

If recent form is anything to go by then Nunez definitely outperformed Haaland in the Community Shield.

However, the Community Shield is a friendly and some people aren't getting too excited about the Uruguayan's performance in it.

Speaking to LFC Transfer Room, on behalf of FreeSuperTips, Nigel Winterburn thinks that both players won't have any issues scoring goals.

"They've both got huge reputations going into their new clubs and it'll be interesting to see how both teams adapt.

"Particularly with Manchester City, it'll be interesting to see if they change slightly with Haaland.

Erling Haaland

"He's a beast of player, he looks like such a strong and powerful guy, and you felt at times last season that they needed someone in the box.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Their rotation between the forward players was sensational, but with him in the team it's going to be different.

"I think it might take a little bit of time for the team to settle into this way, but I don't believe for one second that Haaland will struggle to score goals.

"Nunez looks a livewire and again Liverpool will create a lot of chances for him, so again I don't see him having any issues scoring goals.

"If they both stay fit, then they'll both score a lot of goals for their clubs.

Darwin Nunez

"To me they're both exciting prospects for the clubs that they've joined, and it helps that they've already joined the two best clubs in the league and in the world at the moment.

"You would think it's only going to enhance them.

"You can't judge based off the Community Shield who's going to be the better buy than the other.

"Let's see, if they're still here in two or three seasons, who has the better numbers in terms of goals, then you can make a judgement.

"But my gut feeling is both will have a lot of success with the clubs they've joined, and both will score a lot of goals from the chances their teams create."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Manchester CityLiverpool

Sadio Mane
Quotes

‘Nothing in Football Surprises Me’ - John Barnes on Sadio Mane Departure

By Matty Orme15 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘They’ve Done What I Expected Them to Do’ - John Barnes on Liverpool’s Transfer Business

By Matty Orme45 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp Arteta
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Nigel Winterburn on if Tottenham & Arsenal Can Push Manchester City & Liverpool This Season

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘The Teams Closest to City and Liverpool Are Probably Chelsea and Tottenham’ - John Barnes on the Premier League Title Race

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Naby Keita dribbles the ball in the Red's opening day win against Norwich
News

Report: Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Close to Signing New Contract

By Jim Nichol-Turner10 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

Trent Alexander-Arnold has already cemented his place in club history and he has a lot to thank for his brothers after he reveals how much they sacrificed for him to play for his beloved Liverpool.

By Damon Carr11 hours ago
FA Cup
Quotes

‘What You Can Expect Them to Do Is Be Fighting for Those Four Trophies’ - John Barnes on Quadruple Chances

By Matty Orme11 hours ago
John Barnes wearing the 1989-91 Liverpool home kit
Quotes

‘There’s Only Going to Be a Point or Two Between Them So Hopefully Liverpool Can Do It This Year’ - John Barnes on Liverpool Title Hopes

By Matty Orme11 hours ago