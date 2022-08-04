Skip to main content

Exclusive: Nigel Winterburn on if Tottenham & Arsenal Can Push Manchester City & Liverpool This Season

Former Arsenal player Nigel Winterburn has given his thoughts on the Premier League title race heading into a new season.

In the last five Premier League seasons, either Manchester City or Liverpool have won the title.

Season after season they're the two clubs who are constantly challenging for the league title and no other teams can keep up with them.

However, after an impressive summer transfer window, some people think that Arsenal or Tottenham could dethrone the two Premier League powerhouses.

Liverpool, Tottenham

Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, on behalf of FreeSuperTips, former Gunner Nigel Winterburn gave his verdict on if Tottenham or Arsenal can challenge Manchester City & Liverpool to the Premier League title this upcoming season.

"If I'm honest I think it's going to be difficult to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City.

"You never know because if the standards of those two teams drops and someone like Arsenal have a really good season in terms of performance in the Premier League, then yes, they'll get closer.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
"But I have my doubts if any of the other clubs can compete with Liverpool and Manchester City, and I don't think it's going to be the case this season.

"Those two teams are still quite a way ahead of the other sides at the moment.

"But with a very good season it doesn't mean that another club can't get closer to them both.

Antonio Conte

"It's hard to judge pre-season and I don't like to do it because it doesn't actually mean anything.

"It's just an integration of players, building of fitness, looking to get some cohesion back into your players and seeing those patterns of play start to form.

"The Premier League is what it's all about and from what we've seen in the past, despite the other teams strengthening, Liverpool and Manchester City are still well ahead of the rest."

ArsenalManchester CityTottenham HotspurLiverpool

Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Naby Keita dribbles the ball in the Red's opening day win against Norwich
Trent Alexander-Arnold
FA Cup
John Barnes wearing the 1989-91 Liverpool home kit
Tyler Morton
Virgil van Dijk Joe Gomez Nathaniel Phillips
Ibrahima Konate
