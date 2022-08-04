Exclusive: Nigel Winterburn on Roberto Firmino’s Future at Liverpool

Former Arsenal player Nigel Winterburn has talked about Juventus' interest in Liverpool's Roberto Firmino.

In recent weeks, Roberto Firmino has been linked with a move away from Anfield.

The main club who are reportedly showing interest is Massimiliano Allegri's side, Juventus.

The Italian side are said to have made a bid in the region of £20million for the Brazilian, an offer Liverpool rejected.

Firmino only has one year left on his current contract and most fans agree that he is definitely past his best.

This story seems to have split the fanbase, with 50% thinking the Reds should cash in and the other 50% believing Firmino still has something to offer Liverpool.

Speaking to LFC Transfer Room, on behalf of FreeSuperTips, Nigel Winterburn said Liverpool should only sell him if the Brazilian pushes for a move.

"He still has a part to play, I don't think it comes down to whether Liverpool want to cash in, it'll be down to the player and how much game time he wants.

"It depends on how much you want to play and if you enjoy your role at the club, that's what it ultimately comes down to with any player.

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

"It looks to me that if players approach Jurgen Klopp unhappy and wanting to move, then for the harmony of the squad they're allowed to leave.

"If Firmino pushes for a move, then I think he'll move on.

"It doesn't look like the club want rid of him or that there's anything going on behind the scenes as far as I'm aware.

"It'll just come down to the player and what he wants to do, but I'm sure the club will want to keep hold of him."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |