Exclusive: 'I’m Supporting Them' - Former Real Madrid & Chelsea Star Geremi on Who He Wants to Win the Champions League

With a lot of big clubs still in the Champions League, former Real Madrid and Chelsea star Geremi has given his opinion on who his thinks will win it this season in an exclusive interview.

Having won the Champions League twice with Real Madrid, Geremi knows what it takes to win the prestigious tournament.

IMAGO / Poolfoto UCL

Speaking in an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid man has given his opinion on what team will go all the way this year.

There are a lot of top clubs still in the Champions League, including two of your former clubs Chelsea and Real Madrid. Who do you think will win it this season?

"Good question. When you look at the Champions League it is difficult to predict who will win it," said Geremi.

"There are a lot of big teams in every league [still in the competition]. In Spain, in Germany, in England and in France.

"It's very difficult to try and predict who will win. All these teams have the same potential, the squad, the finances, the managers, everything that the big clubs want.

"Difficult to predict but of course my heart will go to my former teams because I played there.

"Watching Chelsea win the Champions League again, I will be very happy. Watching Real Madrid as well because I played there.

"I said to you that the clubs I played for I always watch them because I play there. Most of the time when my former clubs play I'm supporting them."

This interview was facilitated via Freebets.com

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook