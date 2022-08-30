Skip to main content

Exclusive: ‘Simple Answer’ - Glen Johnson on What Midfielder Liverpool Should Sign

Former Liverpool player Glen Johnson has said that Liverpool should've signed Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham this summer transfer window.

After Liverpool lost to Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp admitted that his side needed to sign a midfielder this summer.

Since then, the Reds have been linked with the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Konrad Laimer, Sander Berge and many more potential midfielder options.

The majority of fans also see that Klopp's side are in desperate need of another central midfielder, especially with Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all being out due to injuries.

Liverpool Thiago

However, with only a couple of days left of the summer transfer window, it's starting to look very unlikely that Liverpool will be able to sign their ideal player.

In an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, Glen Johnson said there's only one player Liverpool should of signed this summer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

I think it's a little bit different now because the windows closing, it might be a rushed deal. In terms of names and forgetting the timeline then obviously, I've mentioned many times before about Jude Bellingham. I think it's the simple answer.

Jude Bellingham

“I think he could really help this team. I wouldn't want to see that sort of deal get done now though, to be honest, I think that he should’ve been their key target and rather it happened at the beginning of the window, not going for it afterwards.

In terms of thinking well damn we're a little bit short now, who do we go for?Id much rather have been on the front foot and done earlier in the transfer window, to be honest.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Potter Not Suprised Moises Caicedo Is Generating Interest Amid Liverpool Rumours

By Neil Andrew
Barcelona Frenkie de Jong
Transfers

'Liverpool' - Journalist Believes Reds Could Turn Head Of Frenkie De Jong

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Journalist Names Three Realistic Midfield Options Liverpool Could Sign Before Transfer Window Closes

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Defender Set To Swap Premier League For Bundesliga

By Neil Andrew
Son Heung-Min
Quotes

'To Replace Mane' - Former Player Says Liverpool Should Have Signed Son Heung-Min

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Training
News

Liverpool Midfielder Returns To Training In Time For Newcastle Premier League Clash

By Neil Andrew
Konrad Laimer
Transfers

Reliable Journalist Shuts Down Konrad Laimer To Liverpool Transfer Rumours

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Training
News

Liverpool Defenders Return To Training Ahead Of Newcastle Clash

By Neil Andrew