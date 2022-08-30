Exclusive: ‘Simple Answer’ - Glen Johnson on What Midfielder Liverpool Should Sign

After Liverpool lost to Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp admitted that his side needed to sign a midfielder this summer.

Since then, the Reds have been linked with the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Konrad Laimer, Sander Berge and many more potential midfielder options.

The majority of fans also see that Klopp's side are in desperate need of another central midfielder, especially with Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all being out due to injuries.

IMAGO / Action Plus

However, with only a couple of days left of the summer transfer window, it's starting to look very unlikely that Liverpool will be able to sign their ideal player.

In an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, Glen Johnson said there's only one player Liverpool should of signed this summer.

“I think it's a little bit different now because the windows closing, it might be a rushed deal. In terms of names and forgetting the timeline then obviously, I've mentioned many times before about Jude Bellingham. I think it's the simple answer.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

“I think he could really help this team. I wouldn't want to see that sort of deal get done now though, to be honest, I think that he should’ve been their key target and rather it happened at the beginning of the window, not going for it afterwards.

“In terms of thinking ‘well damn we're a little bit short now, who do we go for?’ I’d much rather have been on the front foot and done earlier in the transfer window, to be honest.”

