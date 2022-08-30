Skip to main content

Exclusive: 'Stamp Their Authority' - Glen Johnson on Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Glen Johnson has said that it is 'important' that Liverpool get another three points against Newcastle United after the blowout vs Bournemouth.

Liverpool are heading into their fifth Premier League game against Newcastle United on Wednesday after the high of beating Bournemouth 9-0.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe's side are still yet to be beaten in the league, recently coming off the back of two draws against Manchester City and Wolves.

However, for Newcastle's trip to Anfield, they're going to be missing a lot of key players.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of tomorrow's game, Howe revealed that Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin are both doubts to feature against the Reds.

Allan Saint-Maximin

The English coach also confirmed that Emil Krafth will be out for six to nine months after tearing his ACL against Wolves.

Callum Wilson is also reportedly a doubt for their trip to Merseyside, however, new record signing, Alexander Isak, should be ready to make his first appearance for the Magpies.

Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com, former Liverpool player Glen Johnson said that the Reds need to 'stamp' their authority against Newcastle tomorrow.

Eddie Howe Jurgen Klopp

It's super important that they keep on winning. Newcastle finished last season very well and they've started okay this season but they have got a few key, important players, out.

So as you've seen the start of the Premier League there's been crazy results that would have shocked loads of people, you can never take anything for granted.

But for me, it's there for Liverpool to go and stamp their authority on the game and make sure they get the win.”

