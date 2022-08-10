Exclusive | ‘Struggle to Replace Him’ - Louis Saha on Darwin Nunez Replicating Sadio Mane’s Numbers at Liverpool

Former Manchester United & Everton player Louis Saha has said that Darwin Nunez won't be able to replace Sadio Mane at Liverpool.

It came as a shock to a lot of people when Liverpool decided to sell Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich this summer.

However, the Senegalese forward was in the last year of his contract and he wanted a different challenge.

Luckily for the Reds though, they managed to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica. He's not a direct replacement for Mane but he offers Jurgen Klopp's side something different going forward.

There has been some questions about if the Uruguayan can replicate Mane's form, something not everyone thinks he can do.

In a recent interview with LFC Transfer Room, on behalf on ThePuntersPage, former Premier League player Louis Saha believes that Nunez would be able to put up the same numbers as Mane.

"I don't think he'll do that, and I think people underestimate what Sadio Mane has brought to Liverpool," Saha said.

"I am almost shocked because for me he was the best player for the past two or three years.

"Whoever who was to come in, I don't think Liverpool totally understand what they will be missing.

"Darwin Nunez is a good player, and he has a lot of talent, but Sadio Mane is a special player and I mean it.

"It's no disrespect to Darwin Nunez because I think you could have brought anyone in and they would struggle to replace him.

"Sadio Mane is up there with some of the best players, and I don't think he has been recognised enough in some ways.

"I don't think there was ever any competition between Sadio Mane and Mo Salah because they were teammates.

"But from watching Liverpool quite a lot, I always felt Mane was the better player, especially in those bad games where they aren't quite playing well.

"He was always the guy who would step up, so I don't think he'll be replaceable that quickly, I really doubt it.

"It's not the same style firstly, so Darwin Nunez won't be the player to not only defend and commit as much as those wingers do.

"They're different types of players, but I think Mane deserved a lot more credit than he got sometimes."

