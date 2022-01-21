Exclusive: 'They Can Still Win' - Former Chelsea Player Geremi on Liverpool & Chelsea Catching Manchester City

Today we have an exclusive interview with former Chelsea and Newcastle player Geremi and we get his opinion on the current title race between his former team, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are currently sitting 11 points behind Manchester City with a game in-hand on the current Premier League holders.

While Thomas Tuchel's side are 12 points having played one more game than the Citizens.

It's possible for both clubs chasing City to catch them but that doesn't mean it won't be very difficult.

In a recent exclusive interview with former Chelsea and Cameroon international Geremi, we asked him why do Pep Guardiola's side have such an edge over the chasing pack?

Why do Manchester City have the edge over Liverpool and your former club Chelsea this season?

"To be honest, we have to accept that Manchester City have a strong squad and they play very well," said Geremi.

"As you mentioned, they are 10 or 11 points ahead which is showing they are playing well and they want to win the title.

"Which is normal because every big club has ambition at the beginning of the season.

"Chelsea are still there mathematically, they can still win [the Premier League]. They have to believe that everything is possible.

"Wait and see because from my experience, anything can happen."

