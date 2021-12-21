EXCLUSIVE: ‘I Spoke to Alex Ferguson’ - Mikael Silvestre on Choosing Manchester United Over Liverpool

Speaking exclusively to Sports Illustrated / LFC Transfer Room, former Manchester United player Mikael Silvestre has revealed why he decided to join the Red Devils over Liverpool despite speaking to Gerard Houllier about playing at Anfield.

Mikael Silvestre has had an illustrious career with Manchester United, winning four Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

However, in another universe that might not of happened if he'd took the advice of former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier.

Before joining Manchester United from Inter Milan in 1999, Silvestre spoke to his former U18 French coach Gerard Houllier.

The Liverpool manager tried to convince the Frenchman to join his Liverpool side instead of bitter rivals Manchester United

Despite this call, Silvestre signed for Alex Ferguson's Manchester United and the rest is history.

Mikael has gave us an insight into what actually went on and why he eventually choose Man United over Liverpool.

You were approached by Gerard Houllier to sign for Liverpool before you joined Manchester United. What made you choose Man United over Liverpool?

"Even though I was impressed with Houllier's coaching style - as thanks to him I won my first major trophy at the under 18 championships with France, and we made the ¼ finals at the U20 World Cup Championship in Malaysia - even with that good relationship, he couldn't convince me to sign for Liverpool," said Silvestre.

"Simply because I played against United that season and they went on to win the Treble.

"I played against United in the quarter final of the Champions League and at the time Liverpool weren't competing to that level.

"Liverpool is a huge club, but Gerard Houllier couldn't convince me. A few days after speaking to him, I spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson and so the game was over before it started. My head was at United."

