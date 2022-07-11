Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: 'Hopefully We Can Win It This Season' - Harvey Elliott Comments On Liverpool's Title Hopes For Next Season

Harvey Elliott has commented on Liverpool's Premier League hopes for the coming season, in an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room.

Talking to video content creator Ta Lao after a training session in Thailand, the 19-year-old spoke about how important it is for him and the rest of the squad to have a good pre-season.

Elliott said, 'We're [the squad] are all looking very good, and we're all excited to come out and play here and play in the Premier League'.

Harvey Elliott

He also added, 'So hopefully we can win it this season - that's our aim, so hopefully we can go out and do it'.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Elliott will be hoping to add to his eleven appearances from last season, after his season was halted cruelly at Elland Road in September.

But, so far, the England U21 international has looked fit and firing, at least in the training videos released by the club on social media.

Elliott could play a massive part next season, especially if a 4-2-3-1 system is favoured. This would allow him to play as the attacking midfielder and showcase his playmaking skills.

It is a massive campaign for the No.19, and a good start in pre-season will only better his chances next term. Jurgen Klopp remains a massive fan of the youngster and has showed faith in him numerous times.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Pepe Reina
News

'I'm Going To Retire Here' - Ex-Liverpool Goalkeeper Pepe Reina Returns To Spanish Club

By Joe Dixon35 minutes ago
Liverpool Kit
News

Watch: Liverpool Set To Unveil New Nike Away Kit For 2022/23 Season On Tuesday

By Neil Andrew38 minutes ago
Diogo Jota
Quotes

'I Am Not In The Middle Anymore' - Liverpool's Diogo Jota On His New Role Within The Team

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United Preview | Jurgen Klopp v Erik Ten Hag | Pre-Season Tour

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
News

'We're The Closest To Them' - Chelsea Defender Ben Chilwell On Next Seasons Premier League Title Battle

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
imago1013120968h
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Hails 'World Class' Attack Despite Sadio Mane Departure

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Robbie Fowler
News

Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler On His Favoured Strike Partner

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Hints at 'The New System' Whilst Addressing Midfield Concerns

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago