EXCLUSIVE: 'Hopefully We Can Win It This Season' - Harvey Elliott Comments On Liverpool's Title Hopes For Next Season

Harvey Elliott has commented on Liverpool's Premier League hopes for the coming season, in an exclusive interview with LFC Transfer Room.

Talking to video content creator Ta Lao after a training session in Thailand, the 19-year-old spoke about how important it is for him and the rest of the squad to have a good pre-season.

Elliott said, 'We're [the squad] are all looking very good, and we're all excited to come out and play here and play in the Premier League'.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He also added, 'So hopefully we can win it this season - that's our aim, so hopefully we can go out and do it'.

Elliott will be hoping to add to his eleven appearances from last season, after his season was halted cruelly at Elland Road in September.

But, so far, the England U21 international has looked fit and firing, at least in the training videos released by the club on social media.

Elliott could play a massive part next season, especially if a 4-2-3-1 system is favoured. This would allow him to play as the attacking midfielder and showcase his playmaking skills.

It is a massive campaign for the No.19, and a good start in pre-season will only better his chances next term. Jurgen Klopp remains a massive fan of the youngster and has showed faith in him numerous times.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |