EXCLUSIVE: 'He Did Really Well For Us Last Year' Barry Lewtas On U19 Euro's Winner Jarell Quansah

Liverpool u21 manager Barry Lewtas has admitted that u19s Euro's winner Jarell Quansah "did really well" for him and his side last season.

The England youth international spent time at the u19 Euros this summer, making the team of the tournament as England lifted the trophy.

"It's always really nice when they come back and you can work with them and they get back to work," said Lewtas.

"I know what Jarrell is capable of and he did really well for us last year,

"It's good to get him back, we gave him a little bit of time off after the Euro’s but hell be up to speed in no time,

''It was a nice re-introduction for him with some nice direct play at him, I thought he did well."

Quansah played just under half of Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Kidderminster Harriers last night, impressing as he helped keep a physical Harriers attack at bay.

The centre-back is yet to play a senior game for Liverpool, however, he is a regular for the u21s and captained the u18s to an FA youth cup victory in 2021.

Although impressed with Quansah, Lewtas did admit that seeing other players is good for him as well.

Lee Jonas is one such player, as he impressed against the Harriers in a partnership with Luke Chambers, single-handedly stopping two goals.

