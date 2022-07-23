Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: 'He Did Really Well For Us Last Year' Barry Lewtas On U19 Euro's Winner Jarell Quansah

Liverpool u21 manager Barry Lewtas has admitted that u19s Euro's winner Jarell Quansah "did really well" for him and his side last season.

The England youth international spent time at the u19 Euros this summer, making the team of the tournament as England lifted the trophy. 

"It's always really nice when they come back and you can work with them and they get back to work," said Lewtas.

"I know what Jarrell is capable of and he did really well for us last year,

"It's good to get him back, we gave him a little bit of time off after the Euro’s but hell be up to speed in no time,

''It was a nice re-introduction for him with some nice direct play at him, I thought he did well."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Quansah played just under half of Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Kidderminster Harriers last night, impressing as he helped keep a physical Harriers attack at bay.

The centre-back is yet to play a senior game for Liverpool, however, he is a regular for the u21s and captained the u18s to an FA youth cup victory in 2021.

imago1008557883h

Although impressed with Quansah, Lewtas did admit that seeing other players is good for him as well.

Lee Jonas is one such player, as he impressed against the Harriers in a partnership with Luke Chambers, single-handedly stopping two goals.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Leighton Clarkson
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: 'I Feel As If He's My Coach On The Pitch' Barry Lewtas On Leighton Clarkson

By Sam Jones43 minutes ago
David Moores
Articles

Former Liverpool FC Chaiman and Owner David Moores Passes Away Aged 76

By Owen Cummings10 hours ago
imago1012336749h
Quotes

Sir Kenny Dalglish Pay's Tribute To Former Liverpool Owner And Chairman David Moores

By Alex Caddick10 hours ago
Burnley v Liverpool Premier League 13/02/2022. Liverpool midfielder Fabinho (3) gestures and reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor, Burnley, England on 13 February 2022.
Quotes

'It’s Important For Everyone To Get In The Rhythm' - Liverpool Midfielder On Fitness Levels During Pre-season

By Rowan Lee11 hours ago
IMG_1375.HEIC
Match Coverage

Young Liverpool Side Ease To Win Over Kidderminster Harriers

By Sam Jones11 hours ago
Sadio Mane
News

'If You See My Story' - Sadio Mane On His Liverpool Departure

By Joe Dixon11 hours ago
Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
News

Sadio Mane Pips Former Liverpool Teammate Mohamed Salah And Eduoard Mendy To African Player Of The Year

By Damon Carr11 hours ago
4th August 2019, Wembley Stadium, Wembley, England; FA Community Shield Final football.
Opinions

OPINION: Liverpool vs. Manchester City | Should Liverpool Take The Community Shield Match Seriously?

By Drew Alexander Ross11 hours ago