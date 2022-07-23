Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: "I Feel As If He's My Coach On The Pitch" Barry Lewtas On Leighton Clarkson

Liverpool u21 manager Barry Lewtas has said that Leighton Clarkson is his "coach on the pitch" following his side's 3-1 win against Kidderminster Harriers last night.

Clarkson starred during his time on the pitch against the Harriers, controlling the game and dictating the midfield tempo.

Leighton Clarkson

"Leighton has played in my teams for years and years so I feel as if he's the coach on the pitch for me," said Lewtas following the game.

"I thought he could sort the game, he’s an excellent footballer,

"The way he can control the speed of the game, I thought he was excellent."

Clarkson has been at Liverpool since he was six-years-old, and has made three first-team appearances for the Reds, including one start in the Champions League against FC Midtjylland. 

The midfielder spent half of last season on loan in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, where he failed to make an impact.

However, despite that, the future could still be bright for Clarkson, who did well under Lewtas last campaign.

"He went out on loan last year and came back and did really well for us in the second half of the season, he was a big part of how we played," continued Lewtas.

"Tonight was just about him getting fit and playing his way into form."

Clarkson could be set for a loan move this campaign, however, the club is determined to make a decision that is best for him.

"Leighton is 20 years of age now so we're talking about a player's career really, we will make the decision that is best for him."

