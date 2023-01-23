EXCLUSIVE: John Barnes Has "No Doubts," Liverpool Stars Will Come Good

Liverpool legend John Barnes has revealed that he has no doubts that stars Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez will come good for the Reds.

Nunez joined the Merseyside giants from Benfica for the summer for a big fee, with Gakpo following in January, joining from PSV Eindhoven.

"He's (Gakpo) very much like Nunez. when you come into a team that's struggling and not doing particularly well, you are going to be a reflection of that," said Barnes speaking to LFCTransferRoom via freebets.com.

"The team is inconsistent, so he'll be inconsistent, but he's a good player as is Nunez. As long as the fans support them and they give a hundred percent, I'm sure they'll be fine,"

Nunez has come under fire from the media and opposing fans during his time with the Reds after missing some big chances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Uruguayan international has five Premier League goals this term, two less than xG would have expected.

2 Gallery 2 Images

"They're coming into a team that is reflective of their performances, whereby sometimes they play well, and sometimes they don't, but I have no fear,"

"They're both young players and we're going through a transitional period where we have lots of young players coming through, so we should give them time,"

Gakpo, who arrived for a reported £37 million, is yet to register a goal for the Reds in three appearances, including one in the FA Cup replay vs Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, the Dutch international arrived with big expectations, having bagged nine goals and twelve assists during the first half of the season in his homeland.

"If you look at their ability, their potential, commitment, and attitude I have no doubts that they'll come good."

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |