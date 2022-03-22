Skip to main content
Exclusive: Many Clubs Are Interested in Signing Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas This Summer

There have been recent rumours of clubs being interested in signing Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas, so we got the low-down from the journalist who broke his transfer to the Reds.

Kostas Tsimikas joined Liverpool in 2020 from the Greek club Olympiacos for a reported fee of £11million.

Kostas Tsimikas

The journalist who broke the news of Tsimikas signing for the Reds was Greek reporter Giannis Chorianopoulos.

We recently spoke to Giannis and he gave us an update on the Liverpool full-back amid rumours that numerous clubs are interested in him.

Giannis confirmed to LFCTransferRoom that many clubs are indeed interested in Kostas but the left-back is '100% happy' at Liverpool.

The Greek reporter said that in his opinion there is 'zero chance' that Tsimikas leaves Liverpool as we speak.

He also confirmed that Jurgen Klopp is 'happy' with the 25-year-olds performances and the way he plays at Liverpool.

