EXCLUSIVE: Mikaël Silvestre Interview | Mohamed Salah, Steven Gerrard or Patrick Vieira & More

We are lucky enough to bring you an exclusive interview with former Manchester United and Arsenal player Mikaël Silvestre where he answers questions on Mohamed Salah, nearly joining Liverpool and much more!

Mikael Silvestre has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League cup and one Champions League title.

Today, we have an exclusive interview with the Frenchman talking about the time he nearly joined Liverpool, his thoughts on Mohamed Salah this season and more.

Mohamed Salah is one of the greatest Premier League wingers to ever grace the Premier League.

He has two golden boots and holds a multitude of records that are going to be very hard for anyone to break.

Since Mikael has played with two of the best players to play in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry, we asked him how the Egyptian compares to them.

You played with two greats in Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo. How do you think Mohamed Salah compares to those two?

"He's up there with the best quality wise. With the run of games that he's scoring in, it’s incredible," said Mikaël Silvestre.

"I watch him, he does two or three moves every time and he does it to perfection so the defenders can't touch him.

"Even if they do it’s risky because it’s a penalty or free kick. He's got that ability, similar to Messi, where he's in control of the ball all the time and the ball is that close, just one extra touch and he's away or defenders have to commit a foul to get the ball off him.

"The only thing is playing for Egypt, it limits his chances to win major international trophies and individual awards."

A lot of Liverpool fans were disappointed with the Ballon d'Or results where Salah came 7th, so we asked Silvestre where he would rank the Liverpool forward.

Where do you rank Mohamed Salah among the World's best players?

"Right now, he's up there for sure. Ignore his Ballon d'Or place, I love Messi but for him to be 1st, Cristiano 6th and Salah 7th?

"On current form right now, Mo Salah is top 3 for sure."

Before Mikael joined Manchester United in 1999, he was approached by Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier to join the Reds.

However, the Frenchman never did and he ended up having an illustrious career at Old Trafford.

We asked Silvestre what made him choose Manchester United over Liverpool.

You were approached by Gerard Houllier to sign for Liverpool before you joined Manchester United. What made you choose Man United over Liverpool?

"Even though I was impressed with Houllier's coaching style - as thanks to him I won my first major trophy at the under 18 championships with France, and we made the ¼ finals at the U20 World Cup Championship in Malaysia - even with that good relationship, he couldn't convince me to sign for Liverpool," said Silvestre.

"Simply because I played against United that season and they went on to win the Treble.

"I played against United in the quarter final of the Champions League and at the time Liverpool weren't competing to that level.

"Liverpool is a huge club, but Gerard Houllier couldn't convince me. A few days after speaking to him, I spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson and so the game was over before it started. My head was at United."

Finally, we got to ask Mikael Silvestre an age old question that a lot of Arsenal fans and Liverpool fans still debate to this day.

Who was the better player, Arsenal's Patrick Vieira or Liverpool's Steven Gerrard?

You played with Patrick Vieira while you were at Arsenal and you came up against Steven Gerrard multiple times, in your opinion, who was the better player and why?

"It's difficult to separate and put one on top of the other. Patrick is my friend, but I must admit that Steven (even though he played for Liverpool) was a top, top, top player," said Silvestre.

"Both of them were full of character, leadership, and as they both played centre midfield, they were the engines of their teams.

"Thinking through it, I’d give a slight edge to Stevie G, as he scored more goals than Patrick.

"He had that eye for the goal whereas Patrick was more about giving to the team and assisting other players to score.

"But you have to look at size. Patrick is a big lad so before he strikes the ball it takes a lot of time from those long legs! It was more natural that Gerrard had more opportunities to shoot and score."

