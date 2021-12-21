Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: ‘He’s up There’ - Mikael Silvestre on Mohamed Salah’s Comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry

Today we have an exclusive interview with former Manchester United and Arsenal player Mikael Silvestre and we've asked him where Liverpool's Mohamed Salah compares with Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry.

Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in world football at the moment, if not the best currently.

The Egyptian has 15 Premier League goals and nine assists already, a crazy number that will surely get even crazier as the season goes on.

Mohamed Salah
Cristiano Ronaldo
Thierry Henry

Salah is now getting compared to some of the great Premier League players of all time like Arsenal's Thierry Henry and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mo Salah has already surpassed both of their single season goalscoring records and the previous argument about longevity in the Premier League is fading fast in opposition arguments.

With Mikael Silvestre playing with Thierry Henry for France and Arsenal and with Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United, speaking exclusively to Sports Illustrated/LFC Transfer Room, we asked him where the Egyptian compares with the two Premier League greats.

You played with two greats in Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo. How do you think Mohamed Salah compares to those two?

"He's up there with the best quality wise. With the run of games that he's scoring in, it’s incredible," said Mikaël Silvestre.

"I watch him, he does two or three moves every time and he does it to perfection so the defenders can't touch him.

"Even if they do it’s risky because it’s a penalty or free kick. He's got that ability, similar to Messi, where he's in control of the ball all the time and the ball is that close, just one extra touch and he's away or defenders have to commit a foul to get the ball off him.

"The only thing is playing for Egypt, it limits his chances to win major international trophies and individual awards."

This interview was facilitated via Freebets.com

